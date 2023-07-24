Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 17.8 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, July 24, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 62.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.78 while the highest was $9.11, a difference of $6.33 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 on Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
July 24, 2022: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)
July 24, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
July 24, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
July 24, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 24, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
July 24, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
July 24, 2016: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
July 24, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
July 24, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)
July 24, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.06 up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03.
State of Tennessee- $3.16, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.07.
Huntsville- $3.17, up 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09.

"For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we're in today since April. It's been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don't expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer's end."
