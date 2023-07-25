Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street for a light law violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for being in possession of 300 fentanyl pills, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Apison Pike after one vehicle rear ended the other.



A citizen came in to city hall to report a lost license plate. It was determined that they lived inside the city limits of Chattanooga and they were referred to their home jurisdiction.



A concerned citizen reported suspicious activity involving several individuals around a construction vehicle in the 4200 block of Wellesley Drive.

It was found to be a landscaping crew waiting for another vehicle to pick up the other.An individual in the 9200 block of Apison Pike reported that they were being harassed by multiple callers claiming that they are owed money.A delayed auto burglary from the previous week was reported. The victim stated that items were stolen from their truck bed while they were at the Burger King, in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the county jail on bond revocation warrants from drug equipment charges.Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police who could not respond to I-75’s 11 mile marker to assist an elderly couple who had broken down on the interstate. The officer was able to keep traffic off the stalled vehicle until it could be towed from the scene.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The building was checked. Everything checked out ok.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the county jail on a bond revocation warrant for theft and escape.An individual arrested by the sheriff’s office after a pursuit was identified as a Collegedale fugitive. The fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for theft, drug possession, and driving on a revoked license. They are also being held on charges related to the other agency’s pursuit.