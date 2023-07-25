Latest Headlines

Witness Says Group Talked Of "Beating White Boy" Prior To Killing At The Skyzoo Bar

  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Kristijian Mrkonjic
The lone defense witness in the Skyzoo murder case testified Tuesday that a group of blacks at the former club on Lee Highway were "over-excited" and threatening to "beat the white boy's a--" just before Kristijian Mrkonjic fired 13 shots at two people at the bar parking lot.

Eric Grant and Marking Vaughn, who were standing close together were each hit nine times each, and the 32-year-old Grant died. There were 13 shots fired in all with many of the bullets striking both men.

Mrkonjic, who is charged with first-degree, premeditated murder and attempted murder, put on a self-defense case.
His other charges are a gun count and evading arrest. He sped away at speeds up to 130 mph in his gray Dodge Ram, and he was in Atlanta for five days before going into custody.

Police earlier said the killing came after a heated argument between Mrkonjic and Grant over a woman "that they both had a relationship with."

Police said Grant challenged Mrkonjic to a fight, but Mrkonjic told him, "Nah, m----- f-----, you're gonna die." Police said he then pulled out a .45 and began firing.

The witness, who his attorney said has received several threats, said he went to the Skyzoo about 1:30 a.m. in the incident he recalls as "two days before Memorial Day" in 2021.

He said he parked near Mrkonjic and went over to talk with him. He said they made plans to meet at the Waffle House to get something to eat. He said Mrkonjic's girlfriend was among those slated to go with them.

The witness said the club was letting out about 2:20 a.m. when Eric Grant and others started toward Mrkonjic. He said they were "griping" and appeared ready for a "ruckus." He said they intended they "were going to do something to him."

He told the jury in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson, "It was wild. They were over-excited." He said, "I'm thinking I'm in trouble. It's time to go." He said he had gotten over near his car when the shots broke out.

Defense attorney Rip Biggs said there was "some provocation" for the slaying. He said, "There had been no animosity up to that point," then "they were going to beat him down."

Prosecutor Andrew Childress said some of the shots that hit the two men were in the back.
He said the gun used during the incident has never been found.

Mrkonjic earlier made bond.

Eric Grant was a 2007 graduate of Tyner High School and continued at Tennessee State University. He was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

The notorious bar has since been acquired by the Chattanooga Airport and torn down.

