Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHRENS, ABBEGAIL

1329 MORRIS LANE CLEVELAND, 37342

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AMOS, BILLY JONATHAN

5737 TAGGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

2911 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE

HOMELESS ROCKSPRING, 00000

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON

4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BENTON, ROY DWRIGHT

1305 BACKVALLY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BROWN, ASIA NICOLE6545 EAST BERNAID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEBROWN, GARRY LEE2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTBURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CAMERON, JESSICA2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE653 DODDS ROAD HOMLESS RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE3646 S DUG GAP RD DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEDENS, JASMINE5030 ELEVATED VIEW UNIT 4205 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPROSTITUTIONEVANS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT106 LAUREL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON811 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFRADY, JIMMY LEE3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORGOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL901 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111588Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHIGGINBOTHAM, MOLLIE ALICE101 HILLTOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114509Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHILL, KRISTA MICHELLE106 GOODSON AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTHOBBS, HEATHER LEE115 PEACE ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156218Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE402 W 4OTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON4812 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLAND, JESSE LEE1010 MCCAN DR CLEVELAND, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:SHOPLIFTINGPOSSESION OFSCHEDII NARCOTICSLANE, TYLER RYAN1375 VEDAR LANE FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD178 HURST MILL RD BREMEN, 301104563Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEDFORD, KEVIN TROY729 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434756Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMAPLES, DVON JONTAE6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORMAYES, KALEB AARON6204 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMC CLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH8264 ELLIE PLZ APT 27 HIXSON, 373435950Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCAULEY, THEMETRIUS DESHUN2511 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082924Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDMEALEY, ARTHUR6561 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMILLWOOD, KATELAND A1017 PALMER AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEOWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPARKER, TERRANCE LAQUAN1001 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063122Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPHILLIPS, MALIK4210 DODDS AVENUE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONPITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 429 CHATTANOOGA, 374215484Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SREESE, NATHAN JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGREEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR135 PASSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASELBY, MARK2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ITHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSMITH, JO ANN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTYSPANN, LOGAN TYLER4324 FOREST PLAZA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE3629 THRUSHWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTEWART, JULIA KELLY8512 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, ALEXIS A1000 SMITH SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN7619 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE2511 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041603Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPATRONIZING PROSTITUTIONWRIGHT, BILLIE BREANA6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWYATT, BRITTANY M8901 HERITAGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

AHRENS, ABBEGAIL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AMOS, BILLY JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/11/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/28/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BENTON, ROY DWRIGHT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BROWN, ASIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/12/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BROWN, GARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CAMERON, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY) CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EDENS, JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/06/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION EVANS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FRADY, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/28/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

