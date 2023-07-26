Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHRENS, ABBEGAIL 
1329 MORRIS LANE CLEVELAND, 37342 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AMOS, BILLY JONATHAN 
5737 TAGGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA 
2911 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE 
HOMELESS ROCKSPRING, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON 
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BENTON, ROY DWRIGHT 
1305 BACKVALLY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BROWN, ASIA NICOLE 
6545 EAST BERNAID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BROWN, GARRY LEE 
2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE 
2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CAMERON, JESSICA 
2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE 
653 DODDS ROAD HOMLESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE 
3646 S DUG GAP RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT 
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL 
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDENS, JASMINE 
5030 ELEVATED VIEW UNIT 4205 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PROSTITUTION

EVANS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
106 LAUREL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON 
811 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW 
171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FRADY, JIMMY LEE 
3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA 
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
901 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111588 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HIGGINBOTHAM, MOLLIE ALICE 
101 HILLTOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114509 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE 
106 GOODSON AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HOBBS, HEATHER LEE 
115 PEACE ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156218 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE 
402 W 4OTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON 
4812 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAND, JESSE LEE 
1010 MCCAN DR CLEVELAND, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESION OFSCHEDII NARCOTICS

LANE, TYLER RYAN 
1375 VEDAR LANE FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD 
178 HURST MILL RD BREMEN, 301104563 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY 
729 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434756 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MAPLES, DVON JONTAE 
6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

MAYES, KALEB AARON 
6204 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MC CLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH 
8264 ELLIE PLZ APT 27 HIXSON, 373435950 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCAULEY, THEMETRIUS DESHUN 
2511 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082924 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

MEALEY, ARTHUR 
6561 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MILLWOOD, KATELAND A 
1017 PALMER AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, EDWARD LEE 
113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA 
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PARKER, TERRANCE LAQUAN 
1001 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063122 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, MALIK 
4210 DODDS AVENUE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 429 CHATTANOOGA, 374215484 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

REESE, NATHAN JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR 
135 PASSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELBY, MARK 
2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

SMITH, JO ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

SPANN, LOGAN TYLER 
4324 FOREST PLAZA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE 
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STEWART, JULIA KELLY 
8512 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN 
5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, ALEXIS A 
1000 SMITH SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN 
7619 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE 
2511 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041603 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

WRIGHT, BILLIE BREANA 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WYATT, BRITTANY M 
8901 HERITAGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

