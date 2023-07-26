Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AHRENS, ABBEGAIL
1329 MORRIS LANE CLEVELAND, 37342
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AMOS, BILLY JONATHAN
5737 TAGGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
2911 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE
HOMELESS ROCKSPRING, 00000
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BENTON, ROY DWRIGHT
1305 BACKVALLY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BROWN, ASIA NICOLE
6545 EAST BERNAID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BROWN, GARRY LEE
2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE
2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CAMERON, JESSICA
2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARITHERS, JUSTIN CHANCE
653 DODDS ROAD HOMLESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE
3646 S DUG GAP RD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211360
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDENS, JASMINE
5030 ELEVATED VIEW UNIT 4205 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PROSTITUTION
EVANS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
106 LAUREL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
811 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW
171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FRADY, JIMMY LEE
3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
901 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111588
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HIGGINBOTHAM, MOLLIE ALICE
101 HILLTOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114509
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, KRISTA MICHELLE
106 GOODSON AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HOBBS, HEATHER LEE
115 PEACE ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156218
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
402 W 4OTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
4812 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAND, JESSE LEE
1010 MCCAN DR CLEVELAND, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESION OFSCHEDII NARCOTICS
LANE, TYLER RYAN
1375 VEDAR LANE FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
178 HURST MILL RD BREMEN, 301104563
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
729 ELY RD HIXSON, 373434756
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MAPLES, DVON JONTAE
6317 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
MAYES, KALEB AARON
6204 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MC CLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH
8264 ELLIE PLZ APT 27 HIXSON, 373435950
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCAULEY, THEMETRIUS DESHUN
2511 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082924
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
MEALEY, ARTHUR
6561 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLWOOD, KATELAND A
1017 PALMER AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
1102 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PARKER, TERRANCE LAQUAN
1001 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063122
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, MALIK
4210 DODDS AVENUE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 429 CHATTANOOGA, 374215484
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
135 PASSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELBY, MARK
2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
SMITH, JO ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
SPANN, LOGAN TYLER
4324 FOREST PLAZA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STEWART, JULIA KELLY
8512 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN
5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, ALEXIS A
1000 SMITH SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
7619 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE
2511 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041603
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
WRIGHT, BILLIE BREANA
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WYATT, BRITTANY M
8901 HERITAGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
