Apartment Residents Evacuated Due To Electrical Fire - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police and fire departments responded to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for an electrical fire. The residents were safely evacuated while the fire department located the source and corrected the problem.

A license plate found lying on the side of the road, in the 4400 block of Suhrie Lane, was turned into the police department.



An individual came into city hall to make a payment to the court and was found to have an active bond revocation warrant from an original charge of DUI.





They were booked on their warrant.Police were requested to respond to the 5000 block of University Drive for tree debris in the roadway. There was no debris in the road.A property damage was report was taken in the South District’s Fleming Plaza after an individual reported that another car had struck theirs in the parking lot.Officers responded to a disorder at the Arby’s, located in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. One person was given a trespass warning from the store and ordered to leave the premises.Police and fire department personnel responded to the women’s dormitory at Southern Adventist University for a fire alarm. The cause was determined to be an electrical fault.Employees of the AT&T store, in the 9000 block of Lee Highway, called in about two customers causing a disturbance demanding that their phones be turned back on and stating that they had made their payment. Prior to the officer’s arrival, both parties had left the store.A fugitive was booked at the jail on a theft warrant.A concerned citizen called police about suspicious individuals lingering at a phone kiosk at the Walmart for an extended period of time. When officers arrived on scene the individuals were observed quickly leaving the area.An unknown 911 call came in from the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. An officer checked the area and found that a resident had mistakenly dialed the number.An unknown 911 came in from the Apison Crossing Plaza in the Four Corners area. The area was checked but no emergencies were located.Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a domestic disorder in the 3100 block of Reflection Lane.Officers made contact with an individual at the Four Corners Car Wash, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, who stated that their partner had assaulted them at that location before fleeing the scene in their vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Charges are pending.Officers were called to the McKee Food Corporation, in the 10200 block of McKee Drive, by Walden Security to address several handicap parking violations.