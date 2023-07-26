Latest Headlines

Apartment Residents Evacuated Due To Electrical Fire - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Police and fire departments responded to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for an electrical fire. The residents were safely evacuated while the fire department located the source and corrected the problem. 

A license plate found lying on the side of the road, in the 4400 block of Suhrie Lane, was turned into the police department. 

An individual came into city hall to make a payment to the court and was found to have an active bond revocation warrant from an original charge of DUI.

They were booked on their warrant. 

Police were requested to respond to the 5000 block of University Drive for tree debris in the roadway. There was no debris in the road. 

A property damage was report was taken in the South District’s Fleming Plaza after an individual reported that another car had struck theirs in the parking lot. 

Officers responded to a disorder at the Arby’s, located in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. One person was given a trespass warning from the store and ordered to leave the premises. 

Police and fire department personnel responded to the women’s dormitory at Southern Adventist University for a fire alarm. The cause was determined to be an electrical fault.

Employees of the AT&T store, in the 9000 block of Lee Highway, called in about two customers causing a disturbance demanding that their phones be turned back on and stating that they had made their payment. Prior to the officer’s arrival, both parties had left the store.

A fugitive was booked at the jail on a theft warrant. 

A concerned citizen called police about suspicious individuals lingering at a phone kiosk at the Walmart for an extended period of time. When officers arrived on scene the individuals were observed quickly leaving the area. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. An officer checked the area and found that a resident had mistakenly dialed the number. 

An unknown 911 came in from the Apison Crossing Plaza in the Four Corners area. The area was checked but no emergencies were located. 

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a domestic disorder in the 3100 block of Reflection Lane. 

Officers made contact with an individual at the Four Corners Car Wash, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, who stated that their partner had assaulted them at that location before fleeing the scene in their vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Charges are pending. 

Officers were called to the McKee Food Corporation, in the 10200 block of McKee Drive, by Walden Security to address several handicap parking violations. 



Latest Headlines
Apartment Residents Evacuated Due To Electrical Fire - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 7/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/26/2023
East Hamilton's Griffin Law In Sudden Death Playoff To Advance In U.S. Junior Amateur
East Hamilton's Griffin Law In Sudden Death Playoff To Advance In U.S. Junior Amateur
  • Sports
  • 7/25/2023
New Administrative Hearing Officer Will Hear Cases At City Court
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Assessing STVRs At 40% Could Bring City Up To $253,000 More Tax Income, Council Told
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 24
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Breaking News
Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2023
  • 7/26/2023

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries for 2023: Employee Full Name Department Position Title Pay Rate Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge ... more

Police Blotter: Man Thumps On Walls In Apartment Building; Fired Little Caesers Employee Won’t Leave
  • 7/26/2023

While investigating an unrelated matter, an officer received a call regarding a suspicious person in an apartment building on Hollyberry Lane. A caller reported a strange white male thumping ... more

Apartment Residents Evacuated Due To Electrical Fire - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/26/2023

Police and fire departments responded to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex for an electrical fire. The residents were safely evacuated while the fire department located the source ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/26/2023
New Administrative Hearing Officer Will Hear Cases At City Court
  • 7/25/2023
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 24
  • 7/25/2023
Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Involved In Car Accident On Way To Chattanooga Tuesday Morning
  • 7/25/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/25/2023
Opinion
Think Bigger, Chattanooga Planners
  • 7/24/2023
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
Notable Students From Chattanooga And Riverside High Schools
  • 7/24/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (4)
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Sports
East Hamilton's Griffin Law In Sudden Death Playoff To Advance In U.S. Junior Amateur
East Hamilton's Griffin Law In Sudden Death Playoff To Advance In U.S. Junior Amateur
  • 7/25/2023
Law, Whitfield Seeking To Remain Alive In U.S. Junior Amateur
  • 7/24/2023
Randy Smith: "It's Time"
Randy Smith: "It's Time"
  • 7/25/2023
UTC Soccer Returns To Finley Stadium; Announces Home Schedule
  • 7/25/2023
Lookouts' Dunn Named Player Of The Week; Chattanooga Opens Home Series Starting Tuesday
  • 7/25/2023
Happenings
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Class For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Class For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
  • 7/25/2023
Chief John Ross Chapter Remembers The Fallen Five
Chief John Ross Chapter Remembers The Fallen Five
  • 7/25/2023
Did You Know? Push Poll
Did You Know? Push Poll
  • 7/26/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 7/25/2023
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Hosts Wine And War Event Thursday
  • 7/25/2023
Entertainment
Traditional Country By Joshua Hedley Is At Nightfall Friday
Traditional Country By Joshua Hedley Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/25/2023
Signal Mountain Playhouse Presents Seussical Friday And Saturday
  • 7/24/2023
Chattanooga TV General Manager Retiring
Chattanooga TV General Manager Retiring
  • 7/24/2023
Best of Grizzard- Golf No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Golf No. 1
  • 7/25/2023
Happy Tuesday Performs Aug. 5 At The Granfalloon
Happy Tuesday Performs Aug. 5 At The Granfalloon
  • 7/23/2023
Opinion
Think Bigger, Chattanooga Planners
  • 7/24/2023
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
Notable Students From Chattanooga And Riverside High Schools
  • 7/24/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo Sept. 23
  • 7/24/2023
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
Business
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Accepting Applications
  • 7/25/2023
Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Is This Weekend
  • 7/24/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Business Owner And Author Chris Lytle
  • 7/24/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For July 13-19
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2023
Student Scene
Tommie F. Brown Book Club Launched At Hutchins Academy
  • 7/26/2023
Legacybox Expands Legacybox Academy Program For Hamilton County Students
  • 7/25/2023
UTC GIS Team Maps Its Way To 2 Awards
UTC GIS Team Maps Its Way To 2 Awards
  • 7/25/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Set To Open Late This Year Taking Reservations On-Site
  • 7/25/2023
Senior Living Community Celebrates Employee’s 22-Year Anniversary
Senior Living Community Celebrates Employee’s 22-Year Anniversary
  • 7/25/2023
Cempa Community Care Hires Family Nurse Practitioner Todd C. Belk
Cempa Community Care Hires Family Nurse Practitioner Todd C. Belk
  • 7/25/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
  • 7/24/2023
Ascension Lutheran Church Announces Installation Of Deacon Ellen Koester
Ascension Lutheran Church Announces Installation Of Deacon Ellen Koester
  • 7/24/2023
Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event Set For Sept. 28
  • 7/23/2023
Obituaries
Sharon Hood
Sharon Hood
  • 7/25/2023
Dorothy Nell Stowe Parnelle
Dorothy Nell Stowe Parnelle
  • 7/25/2023
Lee Jefferson Hicks, Jr.
Lee Jefferson Hicks, Jr.
  • 7/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Neal, Betty J. (Spring City)
Neal, Betty J. (Spring City)
  • 7/25/2023
Corcoran, Eugene F., Jr. (Spring City)
Corcoran, Eugene F., Jr. (Spring City)
  • 7/25/2023
Howard, Delbert "Reed" Jr. (South Pittsburg)
Howard, Delbert "Reed" Jr. (South Pittsburg)
  • 7/25/2023