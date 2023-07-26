Highlander Asks 18-Month Pause On Rezonings For Hunter Road

County Commissioner Steve Highlander is proposing a pause of up to 18 months on rezonings along Hunter Road.

He said Hunter Road is a narrow, dangerous road with numerous wrecks and heavy traffic congestion.

"It takes me an hour and a half to go a mile and a half taking two grandchildren to school."

The resolution says: A Resolution imposing a temporary pause in the granting of rezoning requests for a period not to exceed 18 months in the unincorporated area of Hamilton County, Tennessee, for parcels fronting and/or having access to Hunter Road (from State Highway 58 to Mountain View Road), in order to allow a comprehensive study to be conducted by the Regional Planning Agency as to the needed and recommended zoning and infrastracture requirements for services therein."

The County Commission is due to take up the resolution next Wednesday.