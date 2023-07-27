Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Lady "Prostituting" With Her Ex Arrested; Man Threatened By Contact He Made On Grindr

  • Thursday, July 27, 2023

A woman at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Hwy., told police that another woman was staying at the hotel and that she was prostituting herself out and she wanted police to sit at the hotel and find her to charge her for prostitution due to her sleeping with the her now ex-boyfriend. She asked if police would contact her if that woman was to get arrested. Police informed her that she has nothing to do with the other woman, so she would not be receiving any information. She said that she just wanted to get the woman in trouble, due to her sleeping with her ex.

* * *

A woman on Orlin Drive told police her brother was in an argument with another person. She said she believed her brother would not go to court, but wondered what could be done to prevent her brother from contacting the other person, as they continue to argue. The woman was informed that her brother needs to be willing to go to court for charges to stick.

* * *

A man at the Reserve at Creekside, 1310 Reserve Way, wanted police to document that a driver backed into his vehicle in the parking lot. The driver agreed to pay him the cost of the damage and they will handle amongst themselves.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop in regard to illegal tint being displaying on a black Elantra on Wilcox Boulevard. Police spoke with the driver, informed him of his illegal window tint and provided a verbal warning.

* * *

A man called police from the Discount Mart at 4300 Norcross Road and said he was locked inside the store. Dispatch was able to get a hold of responsible who arrived on scene and let the man out.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street wanted police to contact her ex-boyfriend to see about getting her belongings out of his apartment. Police spoke to the ex-boyfriend, who said he was currently located on North Hickory Street and would respond to his apartment as soon as he could get dressed. He said he would contact police once he got to his apartment.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at a residence on N. Hickory Street. A man told them he and a woman were in a verbal argument about her being intoxicated. Both of them separated within the residence.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle (TN tag) improperly parked on the shoulder of the I-75 exit 7 off-ramp. The vehicle was towed from the scene by American Recovery Towing. A Glock case with an empty magazine was on the front passenger floorboard. No serial number was able to be found on the case.

* * *

A man told police that his vehicle was broken into at the UTC campus. He said that several of his belongings were taken, including a CashApp card. The CashApp card was then used twice; once at the Circle K for $34.81 around 2:14 a.m. and again at the Cookout around 2:55 a.m. in the amount of $8.18. Police spoke with the manager of the Circle K who indicated that she has been unable to locate the exact transaction in the system. Police will attempt to contact Cookout to see if video surveillance can be obtained.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police that he was talking to a male on an app called Grindr and exchanged phone numbers with him. He said that they talked and then he got a phone number from him and it popped up on his phone as :Reginald Williams. The man then told him that he needed to send him $3,000 or he would ruin his life. He afterward called police. He told police he then received texts from the number saying things like he shouldn't call the police. Police gathered the man's information and left the scene.

