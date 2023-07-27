Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
1409 NORTHPOINT BLVD UNIT 109 CHATTANOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
BECKMANN, RICHARD
1852 HIDDEN SPRING TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211827
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE
14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT
625 MARINA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
366 HOWARD LEONARD RD RINGGOLD, 307367710
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, STEVEN BRADLEY
6675338 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOBBS, LANDIS CARLISE
7653 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
10538 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
EARLY, TYLER LAMAR
2811 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FOSTER, MARTENE CHEAMER
376 HIWATHIA CIR CHICKAMAUGE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREENE, MADELINE PAIGE
1231 E.
35TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HACKLER, DEVON LEE
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HAINES, TIMOTHY CHARLES
120 COUNTY RD 41 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HENDERSON, ALEXANDRIA CHRISTINE
6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HICKERSON, DASHAUN ANTHONY
7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANIER, JAMES CALE
728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OROBSTRUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z
244 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE
2658 WATERHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOBLEY, TAMIA NICOLE
1067 BEXLEY SQ APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEAR POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072131
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEELY, CASSAUNDRA GABRIELE
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PICKETT, WESLEY ALAN
5420 BROWN CHAPEL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
501 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113002
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PRINCE, BRANDY LYNN
2620 BOYCE STREET LOT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
2908 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAY, MICHELA LESENA
7820 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162709
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROEBUCK, JOSHUA ANDREW
22 AMETHYST ST GREENBRIAR, 72058
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
RYALS, MARTAVIUS
1503 DON ROB LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE
611 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, BRANDON M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
5710 BERDENE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPRINGS, LADARIUS TYREE
5206 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
STALLION, TYERI LAVONTA
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211473
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 575 CHATTANOOGA, 374216921
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
6308 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
|
|BECKMANN, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|DAVIS, STEVEN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GREENE, MADELINE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HACKLER, DEVON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HAINES, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HENDERSON, ALEXANDRIA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|LANIER, JAMES CALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OROBSTRUC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOBLEY, TAMIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|NEELY, CASSAUNDRA GABRIELE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PRINCE, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|RYALS, MARTAVIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SPRINGS, LADARIUS TYREE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
|
|STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|