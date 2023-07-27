Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, July 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
1409 NORTHPOINT BLVD UNIT 109 CHATTANOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

BECKMANN, RICHARD 
1852 HIDDEN SPRING TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211827 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE 
14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN 
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT 
625 MARINA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN 
366 HOWARD LEONARD RD RINGGOLD, 307367710 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, STEVEN BRADLEY 
6675338 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOBBS, LANDIS CARLISE 
7653 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE 
10538 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

EARLY, TYLER LAMAR 
2811 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FOSTER, MARTENE CHEAMER 
376 HIWATHIA CIR CHICKAMAUGE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

GREEN, AMBER NICOLE 
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREENE, MADELINE PAIGE 
1231 E.

35TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HACKLER, DEVON LEE 
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HAINES, TIMOTHY CHARLES 
120 COUNTY RD 41 CALHOUN, 37309 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HENDERSON, ALEXANDRIA CHRISTINE 
6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HICKERSON, DASHAUN ANTHONY 
7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN 
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANIER, JAMES CALE 
728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OROBSTRUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z 
244 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE 
2658 WATERHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOBLEY, TAMIA NICOLE 
1067 BEXLEY SQ APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE 
1338 CLEAR POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN 
3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072131 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NEELY, CASSAUNDRA GABRIELE 
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PICKETT, WESLEY ALAN 
5420 BROWN CHAPEL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL 
501 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113002 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PRINCE, BRANDY LYNN 
2620 BOYCE STREET LOT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD 
2908 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY, MICHELA LESENA 
7820 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162709 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROEBUCK, JOSHUA ANDREW 
22 AMETHYST ST GREENBRIAR, 72058 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

RYALS, MARTAVIUS 
1503 DON ROB LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE 
611 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH, BRANDON M 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS 
5710 BERDENE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPRINGS, LADARIUS TYREE 
5206 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

STALLION, TYERI LAVONTA 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211473 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 575 CHATTANOOGA, 374216921 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE 
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE 
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES 
6308 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

