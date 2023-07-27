Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

1409 NORTHPOINT BLVD UNIT 109 CHATTANOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING ARREST (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)



BECKMANN, RICHARD

1852 HIDDEN SPRING TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211827

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN

6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT

625 MARINA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN

366 HOWARD LEONARD RD RINGGOLD, 307367710

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, STEVEN BRADLEY

6675338 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DOBBS, LANDIS CARLISE

7653 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE

10538 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



EARLY, TYLER LAMAR

2811 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FOSTER, MARTENE CHEAMER

376 HIWATHIA CIR CHICKAMAUGE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GREENE, MADELINE PAIGE

1231 E.

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, GREGORY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/08/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/10/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST (FORFEITURE CAPIAS) BECKMANN, RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE DAVIS, STEVEN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREENE, MADELINE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HACKLER, DEVON LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAINES, TIMOTHY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HENDERSON, ALEXANDRIA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II LANIER, JAMES CALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OROBSTRUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAXWELL, CASEY CAMILLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOBLEY, TAMIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE NEELY, CASSAUNDRA GABRIELE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS PRINCE, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RYALS, MARTAVIUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/19/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/20/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPRINGS, LADARIUS TYREE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/08/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



