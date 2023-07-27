Chattanooga Man Charged In 2022 Drug-Related Death

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Chattanooga man, in connection to the drug-related death last year of a Soddy Daisy woman.

At the request of then-11th Judicial District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, in April 2022 agents began investigating the overdose-related death of Shandle Riley, who was found deceased in a residence on Log Cabin Lane in Soddy Daisy. Her cause of death was determined to be acute combined drug toxicity. Further investigation identified Austin King as the individual who provided the drugs to her.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Austin Chase King, 22, with one count of second degree murder and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, TBI agents placed King in custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.



