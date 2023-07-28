Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Friday, July 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL 
2488 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 307365937 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ALLMON, MICHAEL TODD 
1721 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE 
1300 2ND AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL ATTEMT TO POSSESS

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY 
114 STEWART ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS 
210 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BELLE, TRACY L 
6195 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213091 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA 
6651 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE 
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA

BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT 
1823 YAPHANK RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN 
4700 METRO LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE 
727 E 11TH STREET HIXSON, 373431760 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN 
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212904 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN 
3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL 
4113 COUNTY ROAD 92 HOMLESS FYFFE, 35971 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL 
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO
PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA

DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE 
1072 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR 
2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DYERS, CARRISSA ANN 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

FELICIANO, ENRIQUEZA 
1147 METRO PARK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARCIA PEREZ, ABERMUAL 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARNER, LEBRON NMN 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GAY, VICTORIA DENICE 
1122 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE)

GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI 
1649 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373113097 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL 
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS 
1371 KEITH SALEM RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD 
133 OKLAWAHA AVE ROSSVILLE, 000307410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENRY, SEAN A 
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH 
5235 OLD HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

JONES, JEREMY LYNN 
210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

KING, AUSTIN CHASE 
625 GODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SECOND DEGREE MURDER
SALE/DELIVERY OF SCHEDULE II: FENTANYL

LEVY, TYLER JASON 
11740 LANTERN TRL BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL 
1007 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN 
5025 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 33741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NGUYEN, TAM THANH 
2828 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215026 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PERRY, LINDA SUE 
2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAY, KYLIE DENISE 
508 ELY ROAD APT A3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL 
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DAJA LAVECE 
6207 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE 
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081507 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TATUM, KAREN ANN 
5301 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TEMPLETON, ADAM TAYLOR 
140 LADD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON 
1505 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063538 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VALLE, ROGELIO 
2400 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
BURGLARY

WILKINS, JESSE LEE 
667 TREMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE 
1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

