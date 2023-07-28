Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

2488 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 307365937

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ALLMON, MICHAEL TODD

1721 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

1300 2ND AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL ATTEMT TO POSSESS



ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY

114 STEWART ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

210 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BELLE, TRACY L

6195 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213091

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

6651 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA



BURTON, DANIEL LEE

8203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT

1823 YAPHANK RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

4700 METRO LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)COLEMAN, KRISTIN MACKENZIE727 E 11TH STREET HIXSON, 373431760Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SCOSEY, JAMES MELVIN6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212904Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL4113 COUNTY ROAD 92 HOMLESS FYFFE, 35971Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OPETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOPETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESADEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE1072 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDYERS, CARRISSA ANN727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREFELICIANO, ENRIQUEZA1147 METRO PARK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGARCIA PEREZ, ABERMUALUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGARNER, LEBRON NMN822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGAY, VICTORIA DENICE1122 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE)GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI1649 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373113097Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS1371 KEITH SALEM RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD133 OKLAWAHA AVE ROSSVILLE, 000307410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHENRY, SEAN A11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEHOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH5235 OLD HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESJONES, JEREMY LYNN210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTKING, AUSTIN CHASE625 GODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSECOND DEGREE MURDERSALE/DELIVERY OF SCHEDULE II: FENTANYLLEVY, TYLER JASON11740 LANTERN TRL BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTMAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL1007 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN5025 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 33741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NGUYEN, TAM THANH2828 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215026Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPERRY, LINDA SUE2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRAY, KYLIE DENISE508 ELY ROAD APT A3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DAJA LAVECE6207 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTSTAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081507Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETATUM, KAREN ANN5301 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TEMPLETON, ADAM TAYLOR140 LADD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON1505 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063538Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVALLE, ROGELIO2400 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:BURGLARYWILKINS, JESSE LEE667 TREMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BELLE, TRACY L

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA BURTON, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/11/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/15/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O

PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO

PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/15/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARNER, LEBRON NMN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GAY, VICTORIA DENICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE) GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/09/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENRY, SEAN A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES JONES, JEREMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LEVY, TYLER JASON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NGUYEN, TAM THANH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAY, KYLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DAJA LAVECE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT TATUM, KAREN ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/05/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)