Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BELLE, TRACY L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA
|
|BURTON, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/11/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/15/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
- PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO
- PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA
|
|DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARNER, LEBRON NMN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GAY, VICTORIA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE)
|
|GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|JONES, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LEVY, TYLER JASON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NGUYEN, TAM THANH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, KYLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TATUM, KAREN ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TEMPLETON, ADAM TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VALLE, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILKINS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|