  Saturday, July 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK 
5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLISON, TRYSTAN REANNON 
340 SAGE BRUSH LN ROSSVILLE, 307418376 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTON, RACHEL LEEANN 
18 NEW HOPE LOOP WHITFIELD, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY 
1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE 
4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDOZA, JANAE LACOLE 
1004 MAY ST DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLAYTON, LESTER W 
108 MCFARNALD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON 
3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLELAND, ANDREW JOSEPH 
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN 
1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COPELAND, ERIC ALLEN 
183 ORCHARD DRIVE TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
3805 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
7616 BISHOP DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOWLER, PRACEY KAY 
2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY

GILES, AMANDA LYNN 
10415 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT 
2711 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071213 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL 
1237 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW 
6865 WORLEY RD CUMMINGS, 30028 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
THEFT OF MERCHANDISE (SHOPLIFTING)
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN 
947 SIM GOODWIN RD SW MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES 
2412 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IZARA-HERNANDEZ, ELDER AMICAN 
3413 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, KATIE R 
152 STEWART LN COWAN, 37318 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOSE MATEO, JOSE 
208 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE 
1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY 
219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ 
4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

LYLES, KAREN MICHELE 
3214 LITTLE JOHN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACARIO HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO 
1708 ORCHOND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MASSENGILL, ERICA RENEE 
3106 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCCLOUD, JOSHUA ALAN 
129 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MCCULLOUGH, CLAUDE JR 
109 KEITH STREET CLEVELAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM 
3824 ALTAMERA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE (FOREITURE CAPIAS)

NAVE, STEVEN HEATH 
97 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY 
4246 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON 
600 COUNTY ROAD 606 ROGERSVILLE, 35652 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PORTER, GARY LYDON 
1610 N HIGLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SALES, TORREY MARKEL 
1701 BENETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHERLIN, KETERINA INEZ 
11419 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELD 
97 VALLEY BROOK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPE

STONE, ERIC ANTHONY 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE 
2012 HEMBROOK LN HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE 
7615 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TODD, DEBRA D 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 619 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WADLEY, ANDREAS 
5012 RENEZET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WEBB, LISA KAYE 
82 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374123238 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

