Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALLISON, TRYSTAN REANNON
340 SAGE BRUSH LN ROSSVILLE, 307418376
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, RACHEL LEEANN
18 NEW HOPE LOOP WHITFIELD, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY
1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE
4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDOZA, JANAE LACOLE
1004 MAY ST DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAYTON, LESTER W
108 MCFARNALD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON
3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLELAND, ANDREW JOSEPH
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COPELAND, ERIC ALLEN
183 ORCHARD DRIVE TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
3805 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
7616 BISHOP DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY
2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY
GILES, AMANDA LYNN
10415 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT
2711 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071213
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
1237 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
6865 WORLEY RD CUMMINGS, 30028
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
THEFT OF MERCHANDISE (SHOPLIFTING)
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN
947 SIM GOODWIN RD SW MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES
2412 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IZARA-HERNANDEZ, ELDER AMICAN
3413 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, KATIE R
152 STEWART LN COWAN, 37318
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOSE MATEO, JOSE
208 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY
219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
LYLES, KAREN MICHELE
3214 LITTLE JOHN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MACARIO HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO
1708 ORCHOND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MASSENGILL, ERICA RENEE
3106 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCCLOUD, JOSHUA ALAN
129 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
MCCULLOUGH, CLAUDE JR
109 KEITH STREET CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM
3824 ALTAMERA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE (FOREITURE CAPIAS)
NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
97 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY
4246 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
600 COUNTY ROAD 606 ROGERSVILLE, 35652
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PORTER, GARY LYDON
1610 N HIGLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SALES, TORREY MARKEL
1701 BENETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHERLIN, KETERINA INEZ
11419 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELD
97 VALLEY BROOK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPE
STONE, ERIC ANTHONY
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE
2012 HEMBROOK LN HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE
7615 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TODD, DEBRA D
510 CENTRAL DR APT 619 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WADLEY, ANDREAS
5012 RENEZET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WEBB, LISA KAYE
82 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374123238
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BELLE, TRACY L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA
|
|BURTON, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/11/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/15/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
- PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO
- PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA
|
|DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARNER, LEBRON NMN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GAY, VICTORIA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE)
|
|GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|JONES, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LEVY, TYLER JASON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NGUYEN, TAM THANH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, KYLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TATUM, KAREN ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TEMPLETON, ADAM TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VALLE, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILKINS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
|