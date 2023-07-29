Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK

5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLISON, TRYSTAN REANNON

340 SAGE BRUSH LN ROSSVILLE, 307418376

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTON, RACHEL LEEANN

18 NEW HOPE LOOP WHITFIELD, 37397

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BELLE, TRACY L

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA BURTON, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/11/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/15/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O

PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO

PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/15/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARNER, LEBRON NMN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GAY, VICTORIA DENICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE) GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/09/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENRY, SEAN A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES JONES, JEREMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LEVY, TYLER JASON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NGUYEN, TAM THANH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAY, KYLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DAJA LAVECE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT TATUM, KAREN ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/05/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TEMPLETON, ADAM TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/07/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VALLE, ROGELIO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WILKINS, JESSE LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTBURTON, ASHLEY RENEE4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARDOZA, JANAE LACOLE1004 MAY ST DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTCLAYTON, LESTER W108 MCFARNALD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLELAND, ANDREW JOSEPHHOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOPELAND, ERIC ALLEN183 ORCHARD DRIVE TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF IDENTITYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT3805 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT7616 BISHOP DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOWLER, PRACEY KAY2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTYGILES, AMANDA LYNN10415 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT2711 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071213Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL1237 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW6865 WORLEY RD CUMMINGS, 30028Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARRESTTHEFT OF MERCHANDISE (SHOPLIFTING)TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEHAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN947 SIM GOODWIN RD SW MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES2412 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTIZARA-HERNANDEZ, ELDER AMICAN3413 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, KATIE R152 STEWART LN COWAN, 37318Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOSE MATEO, JOSE208 FRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDKENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONKRAUSE, AMANDA MAY219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTLYLES, KAREN MICHELE3214 LITTLE JOHN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MACARIO HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO1708 ORCHOND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMASSENGILL, ERICA RENEE3106 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCCLOUD, JOSHUA ALAN129 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEMCCULLOUGH, CLAUDE JR109 KEITH STREET CLEVELAND, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM3824 ALTAMERA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE (FOREITURE CAPIAS)NAVE, STEVEN HEATH97 AMANDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER BOBBY4246 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPETTUS, DILLON SHANNON600 COUNTY ROAD 606 ROGERSVILLE, 35652Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPORTER, GARY LYDON1610 N HIGLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASALES, TORREY MARKEL1701 BENETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHERLIN, KETERINA INEZ11419 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELD97 VALLEY BROOK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPESTONE, ERIC ANTHONY727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE2012 HEMBROOK LN HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTTIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE7615 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONTODD, DEBRA D510 CENTRAL DR APT 619 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWADLEY, ANDREAS5012 RENEZET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWEBB, LISA KAYE82 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374123238Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305PUBLIC INTOXICATION





