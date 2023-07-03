Police Blotter: Woman Has $3,000 Stolen From Car Console Overnight; Couple Fighting Over Dog And Car At Waffle House

A woman on N. Howell Avenue told police that during the night hours someone entered her Hyundai Santa Fe and went through her consoles. She said that she was keeping $3,000 in cash in the center console and it was taken. Police looked for fingerprinting; however, no viable prints were discovered. Also, surveillance cameras were present on other homes, but nothing was captured.



An unconscious woman was reported lying on the grass near the Bank Of America, 3620 Tennessee Ave. Officers spoke with the woman and identified her. The woman is homeless and frequents this area. She gathered her belongings and left the area without incident.

A woman on Waterwalk Place told police she found that her Jeep Wrangler (GA tag) had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken and there was no damage to her vehicle.

A woman on North Howell Avenue told police that sometime during the night, someone made entry inside her 2005 Honda Civic (TN tag). The person rummaged through her consoles, but did not take any items. The car was covered in dew and had already been contaminated prior to police arrival. No prints were taken.

A woman told police she was traveling south on I-75 and a black Toyota Tundra with a TN tag threw a coffee cup out of the window. She said that the driver was aggressively driving around her and even yelled at her when he got beside her. The coffee cup hit the passenger side of her vehicle and left a dent and scratch on the rear passenger's door. She said that she got off on the Bonny Oaks Drive exit and the driver of the Tundra continued south on I-75. The vehicle registration was run and it came back to a man out of Cleveland. Police BOLO'ed the vehicle to other units in the area. At this time, there is no other information about the driver or vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male about 40-50 years of age. He was wearing glasses.

A woman told police that some time while her vehicle was parked at Economy Honda Superstore, 6001 Lee Hwy., someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took a Bowing 10-inch hunting knife with a gold handle and black stripe in a black leather case.

A woman on E. 49th Street told police that while sitting on her porch, she saw a tree branch fall and strike the trunk of her Chevy Malibu.

A disorder was reported at the Waffle House, 6007 Shallowford Road. Police found a couple who were in a disorder over a dog and a Nissan Altima (TN tag) Both of them wished to take the dog and the vehicle. The man was the registered owner of the vehicle. Both of them agreed to leave peacefully together.