Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County report:

AMBROCIO, JOEL GARCIA 
CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH 
1209 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU

CAPEHART, TOMMY HOWARD 
235 BRIDGE ST GRAYSVILLE, 373385022 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVE, ANA INDIVERI 
612 NORTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045247 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
HOMELESS ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 373567640 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOSNELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
6811 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAY, JEFFERY REID 
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, LINDA LOUISE 
1820 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE 
5200 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS
SIMPLE POSSESSION

HARRIS, ETHEL LEE 
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113007 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

HINTON, TRACY DONELL 
1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES 
4136 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE 
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE 
51 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

JOHNSON, EMMANUEAL URIAH 
1604 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123707 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUAREZ, AVLINO 
2806 39 E ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNLICENSED
DRINKING UNDERAGE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

LANGSTON, DEBOROAH KAY 
37 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124013 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MANUEL-PASCUAL, PEDRO 
1607 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MARTINEZ, GASPAR NESTOR 
302 RED OAK RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCDANIEL, CONNER NEAL 
519 S MISSON RIDGE ROSSVILE, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEADE, MARK DAVID 
1610 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191121 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLIAN, ANDREW ANTHONY 
266 MARRCREST LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER 
11557 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REEL, SHAWN MCCORMICK 
7502 BERTHAS PL HATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO 
403 HANEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SCOTT, LORENZO RAY 
3643 CAGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE 
2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC

SHARP, ANDRE VERNELL 
2423 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHARP, RUSSELL M 
6108 DOGWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE 
157 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042507 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STILES, BRITTANY SUE 
3213 GRANADA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

SWEETON, ISSIAC CHAN 
624 CUMBERELAND ST E COWAN, 373183255 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE 
2003 BENNETT AVE APT 103 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNCAPHER, CHRISTOPHER ALAN MICHAEL 
1617 NOETH CHESTER RD HISXON, 373790000 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE 
3824 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WILLETT, MICHAEL JAMES 
2149 CRESCENT CLUB #4 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOLCOTT, KELLI LASHEA 
1630 BRANDI LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

