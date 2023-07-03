Here is the latest Hamilton County report:
AMBROCIO, JOEL GARCIA
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
CAPEHART, TOMMY HOWARD
235 BRIDGE ST GRAYSVILLE, 373385022
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
612 NORTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045247
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
HOMELESS ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 373567640
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOSNELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
6811 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
1820 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE
5200 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS
SIMPLE POSSESSION
HARRIS, ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113007
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
HINTON, TRACY DONELL
1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
4136 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE
51 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
JOHNSON, EMMANUEAL URIAH
1604 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123707
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JUAREZ, AVLINO
2806 39 E ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNLICENSED
DRINKING UNDERAGE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
LANGSTON, DEBOROAH KAY
37 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124013
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MANUEL-PASCUAL, PEDRO
1607 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MARTINEZ, GASPAR NESTOR
302 RED OAK RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDANIEL, CONNER NEAL
519 S MISSON RIDGE ROSSVILE,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEADE, MARK DAVID
1610 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191121
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLIAN, ANDREW ANTHONY
266 MARRCREST LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER
11557 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REEL, SHAWN MCCORMICK
7502 BERTHAS PL HATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO
403 HANEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SCOTT, LORENZO RAY
3643 CAGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE
2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
SHARP, ANDRE VERNELL
2423 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHARP, RUSSELL M
6108 DOGWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE
157 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042507
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STILES, BRITTANY SUE
3213 GRANADA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
SWEETON, ISSIAC CHAN
624 CUMBERELAND ST E COWAN, 373183255
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
2003 BENNETT AVE APT 103 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNCAPHER, CHRISTOPHER ALAN MICHAEL
1617 NOETH CHESTER RD HISXON, 373790000
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
3824 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILLETT, MICHAEL JAMES
2149 CRESCENT CLUB #4 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOLCOTT, KELLI LASHEA
1630 BRANDI LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
Here are the mug shots:
|AMBROCIO, JOEL GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU
|
|CAPEHART, TOMMY HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOSNELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, JEFFERY REID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|HARRIS, ETHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HINTON, TRACY DONELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|JOHNSON, EMMANUEAL URIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JUAREZ, AVLINO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/24/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNLICENSED
- DRINKING UNDERAGE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|MANUEL-PASCUAL, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|MARTINEZ, GASPAR NESTOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, CONNER NEAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLIAN, ANDREW ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
|
|REEL, SHAWN MCCORMICK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/09/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SCOTT, LORENZO RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
|
|SHARP, ANDRE VERNELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|STILES, BRITTANY SUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- SHOPLIFTING
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|SWEETON, ISSIAC CHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WOLCOTT, KELLI LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|