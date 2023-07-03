Here is the latest Hamilton County report:

Here are the mug shots:

AMBROCIO, JOEL GARCIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAU CAPEHART, TOMMY HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/25/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVE, ANA INDIVERI

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOODWIN, RODNEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOSNELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAY, JEFFERY REID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, LINDA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS

SIMPLE POSSESSION HARRIS, ETHEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/30/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

HINTON, TRACY DONELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/20/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II JOHNSON, EMMANUEAL URIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUAREZ, AVLINO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/24/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNLICENSED

DRINKING UNDERAGE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION MANUEL-PASCUAL, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL MARTINEZ, GASPAR NESTOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCDANIEL, CONNER NEAL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/04/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLIAN, ANDREW ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/24/1976

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOONEY, GARRETT TANNER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 REEL, SHAWN MCCORMICK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/09/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS SOTO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SCOTT, LORENZO RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHANNON, COLIN MARKUS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC SHARP, ANDRE VERNELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION STILES, BRITTANY SUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL SWEETON, ISSIAC CHAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

