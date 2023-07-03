Car Left In Gear Rolls Into Ditch - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer blocking traffic for a fallen tree had to also work a single vehicle crash in the 4300 block of University Drive after a driver got out to speak with the officer. The driver failed to put their vehicle in park which resulted in the vehicle rolling into the ditch.An individual came to the police department to report that they had received a phone call several hours earlier from the Collegedale Police Department. They were informed that the call most likely came from their spouse who had been arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.An individual in the Spring Green apartments called about someone they had previously had relations with and now they would not leave their apartment.The individual was gone when police arrived.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a previous theft charge.A concerned citizen reported that an individual was walking through the Walmart parking lot pulling door handles on parked cars. Contact was made with the individual as they were leaving the lot. They advised that they had been walking the parking lot and stretching while their spouse was inside shopping.An individual came to the police station to report that they had not made contact with a business partner for the last two weeks. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a well-being check for the partner who lives outside the Collegedale city limits. There was no contact made.Police received a complaint about two dogs left unattended in a vehicle at the Walmart. Both animals were in good health. Customers had poured water on one of the dogs through the open rear windows, believing it was suffering heat exposure. The owner was located in the store and they advised that they would take the dogs home.Officers were called again to another animal left in a parked car at the Walmart. The car was running and the air conditioning was on. The animal was ok.Police responded to the McKee Food Corporation after a security guard reported that they were out with an individual passed out in their vehicle. The individual was awake and outside their vehicle when the officer arrived. They stated they were tired due to being up for a day and a half and had been taking a nap.Officers were requested to check the well-being of an intoxicated resident in the 10900 block of Apison Pike with multiple children in the home. During the encounter the individual assaulted an officer and was taken into custody. They were charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest. The children were turned over to a grandparent and the incident was reported to the Department of Children Services.Collegedale police were requested to assist sheriff’s deputies with an alarm at the Standifer Mini Mart, located in the 8100 block of Standifer Gap Road. The building was found to have been broken into but the suspects had already fled the scene.Police responded to a homeless individual asleep in front of AFC Urgent Care, in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway, in a sleeping bag. The individual was checked on and left the area.A property owner called in stating that they could not reach their tenant in the 5600 block of Tallant Road, and requested they be checked on. No contact with the tenant was made at the residence.Police responded to a juvenile in distress in the 9500 block of Leyland Drive. On scene units calmed the juvenile and provided them a ride back to their residence. The incident was referred to the Department of Children Services.Police responded to the parking lot at the Collegedale Church, located in the 4800 block of College Drive East, for a two vehicle crash. On scene the vehicles were separated and neither party noticed damage or wanted a report.An officer tried to assist a motorist in the Walmart parking lot with several battery boosts but was unsuccessful. They were advised to find a garage.An officer assisted with a stalled motorcycle on the bridge in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The bike was able to be started and continue on its way to a nearby gas station for fuel.A residential alarm was activated in the 9700 block of Homewood Circle. Dogs and family members were on scene when officers arrived and everything checked out ok.Police responded to a business in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a front door motion alarm. The building was checked and the front door was re-secured. Due to the storm officers were called out again for an another alarm. Everything checked out ok.A resident in the 5000 block of Hickory Hill Lane reported that their birth certificate had been lost or stolen.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for possession of stolen property.An officer shut down the roadway at Katie Kim Lane and Prospect Church Road for a tree that had fallen across the road in the county district until the tree was cleared from the roadway.On duty officers toured the new Little Debbie park, meeting with families and and talking with children.A traffic stop in the 9800 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and possession of illegal drugs. A passenger was also charged with possession of illegal drugs.Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive, who was wanted on warrants for theft and conspiracy. The fugitive was transported to the jail.Officers responded to a residential alarm in the 4100 block of Barnsley Loop. Contact was made with the homeowners who stated it was the dogs that had set it off.Police responded to a disorder at the Circle K, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, for an individual who was refusing to leave the store. The individual was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest. They were transported to the Hamilton County Jail.Officers responded to wires being down in the 5600 block of Tallant Road.Officers responded to wires being down in the 9900 block of Standifer Gap Road.An officer responded to a tree down in the 5500 block of Tallant Road.An officer responded to a tree down in the 9600 block of Ocoee Street. Referred to the county highway department as it was outside of Collegedale.Officers responded to wires being down in the 4800 block of University Drive.An officer responded to a tree down in the 5300 block of Tucker Road.Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an intoxicated person in the 10900 block of East Brainerd Road. The individual was gone before police arrived on scene.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a vehicle crash in the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road, outside the city’s South District.Officers responded to an audible alarm at the Tractor Supply. Everything checked out ok.A traffic stop in the 9800 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.A night shift officer made contact with two individuals who had been sitting at a gas pump at the Collegedale Exxon for an extended period of time. Everything checked out ok.Officers responded again to an audible alarm at the Tractor Supply. Everything checked out ok.An officer made contact with a homeless person sitting in front of the Zaxby's, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway, after business hours. The individual stated that they were trying to get to Knoxville and an officer provided some assistance, transporting them to the next exit on the interstate.