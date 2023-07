Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 26 - July 2:

PEACOCK LAKESHA CHARLETT B/F 46 MISD OFFICERCARTER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, OPEN CONTAINER

IDLETTE DARRELL DEWAYNE B/M 43 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GORDON JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN B/M 21 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER SMITH CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

THRIFT DERRICK WAYNE W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON FTA

FURJANIC MARK JOSHUA W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

CURDELL EDWARD LEE W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION, BATTERY-FVA

BROWN LAMONICA JAMELLE B/M 32 MISD OFFICER LEAMON CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

GAZAWAY TYRONE LADEAN W/M 51 MISD OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT

FRANKLIN CHRIS LYNN W/M 45 MISD OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT

ROBERTSON CODY LEE WAYNE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

WEAVER CASEY DANYEL W/F 35 -- -- HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

HITCHCOX ROBERT BRYAN W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF MARIJUANA

BIBLE DONNA JANE W/F 47 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA, PROBATION VIOLATION

DUNCAN ALEXANDER JERRY-WAYNE W/M 19 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR POSS. OF MARIJUANA, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

LATHEM APRIL LYNN W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

LIVARCHUK DANIEL STANISLAV W/M 26 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, CONCEALING IDENITY OF VEHICLE, NO SEATBELT, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, EXPIRED TAG, NO PROOF OF IINSRUANCE

MCDOWELL SHERYLL DAWN W/F 37 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON FTA

BROWN MARY KATHERYN W/F 56 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

LIVELY COREY LEVI W/M 29 MISD OFFICER RIGGS DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ELLINGER ANGELA DIANNE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER VAN DYKE POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FTA

GOURLEY DANIEL H W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER CAMP WARRANTS

SHOCKLEY KURT DANIEL W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER MILLER AGG ASSAULT

MAHAN AUSTIN RAY W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG RECKLESS CONDUCT

CARTWRIGHT BRISON LEE W/M 19 MISD OFFICER BROOME DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WEBB JUSTIN BRYCE W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER CAMP AGG ASSAULT, ELDER ABUSE

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 45 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO TAG

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HENRY DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOORE JAMES DON W/M MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

WILLIS JOHNNY DEVAN W/M 23 MISD OFFICER MANNING CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GUPTON JR RICKY RAY W/M 28 MISD OFFICER DEAL VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLAENCE ORDER

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

YOUNG JEREMY ANTIONE B/M 42 MISD OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

HOLLINS EVRETTE LEE B/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

NICHOLS COREY LOGAN W/M 26 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS PU.I., TERRORISTIC THREATS

ELLIS THOMAS LEE B/M 63 MISD OFFICER GIDEON DUI, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY, OPEN CONTAINER

DAVENPORT DAVID SHAUNBRODE B/M 42 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ROBINSON ANGELA NICOLE W/F 28 -- OFFICER LEAMON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BERRY KAYLA NICOLE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

EVANS FRANCINE GAIL B/F 43 MISD OFFICER HUNT PROBATION VIOLATION, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION

KINSEY BRENNAN LEE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

WARE BRIAN KEITH W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON ROBATION VIOLATION

COX JAVAN LEVI B/M 27 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MONTGOMERY CHIRESCO RODRIQUES B/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF COCAINE

DEMEASE DERRICK LEE B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING DRUGS

ELLINGER ANGELA DIANE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER CAMPBELL BOND SURRENDER

WISHAM SETH AXLEY W/M 39 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

FELTON CAMERON D B/M 28 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

MORRIS JESSICA RAMSEY W/F MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE W/M 13 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION x2, LOITERING AND PROWLING

LOPEZ GARCIA HILARIO H/M 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 25 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

TATUM TERRY RANCE W/M 60 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GRAY BRYANT JUSTIN B/M 21 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

SMITH DALE EDWARD W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER HENSLEY THEFT BY DECEPTION

JUAREZ MIGUEL ANGEL H/M 19 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING

WEAVER CASEY DANYEL W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

UNDERWOOD DEMETRIUS LEBRON B/M 42 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

SIMPSON CLINTON TRAVIS W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

SARGENT TIMOTHY JOEL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

REESE MICHAEL JAMES W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

WELLS LORIE ELIZABETH W/F 35 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA

HOOD JR CHARLES LEROY W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION

STATON SAVANNAH EVANS W/F 23 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA x2

CLINE CHAD AARON W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON FLEEING AND ELUDING POLICE OFFICER, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

WALLACE JADEN MACKENZIE B/F 19 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY BATTERY X2, SIMPLE BATTERY X1, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMS ZACH COLE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI

HOLBEECH ANTHONY JOHN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER JONES RECKLESS CONDUCT

NORWOOD JAMIE LASAY B/F 25 MISD OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

DELVALLA JULIUS DON W/M 42 MISD OFFICER MULLIS FTA

MOORE JOHN ANDREW W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MANNING DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

SCOTT KENNA NICHOLE W/F 36` MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DUI

GRIDER TIMOTHY E W/M 55 ------ OFFICER PHILIPS HOLD FOR DALTON POLICE DEPARTMENT