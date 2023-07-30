Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, July 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFREY, TAD J 
715 POTTAWIE STREET HIAWGHA, 66534 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BACON, NICOLE LEANNE 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

BLESSING, JAMES PRESTON 
132 HARTFORD LANE TRENT, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500.00

BROWN, BRANDY LEANN 
504 GEORGETOWN RD APT B CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, DAVID WESLEY 
126 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE 
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CUNNINGHAM, DAULTON B 
6447 DEEP CANYON RD HIXSON, 373432682 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAVIS, LATONDRIANNA UNIQUE 
107 GOODSON APT 8 REDBANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELGADO HERRERA, VICTOR MANUEL 
2902 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS 
1032 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

GASQUE, JASON LYN 
181 INTEGRA VISTAS DR, APT 412 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GORDON, ORLEATHA 
5500 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRAYSON, LADONNA AURIELLE 
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE 
6848 SPEN LANE APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON 
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HILLARD, ADAM SETH 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HODGE, TROY RASHAD 
2837 DUNCAN ROAD MARYVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNZIKER, REINER H 
1507 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PTR. PROBATION CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA 
1313 RIDGEVILLE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, DARGIN KIRSTIN 
1785 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EMBEZZELMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, JOSHUA LEE 
6305 POTTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSTON, JAMES BRENT 
7006 MAPLE LEAF LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID 
1309 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 373434023 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCTERRY, MARK LYRON 
1011 GADD RD, APT 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MEGELINA, YURI 
714 S. GERMANTOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES 
2609 ACUFF STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 512 CHATTANOOGA, 374215921 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

OWENS, TERRY ALLEN 
112 ARMUCHEE LANE SUMMERVILLE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RATLEDGE, JAMES BRANDON 
789 ROCK CREEK ROAD FLINTSTONE, 307252072 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REVIS, MICHAEL EUGENE 
2999 ADIS LOOP RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SABLAN, MONICA ANN 
16600 N STAR CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 373737756 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SITTON, KELSEY ANN 
1738 SITTON MILLS PLACE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771714 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR 
2406 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041642 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WEAVER, MICAH MONTEL 
4659 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITLEY, JUSTIN ROBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BELLE, TRACY L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA
BURTON, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/11/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/15/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
  • PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO
  • PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA
DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GAY, VICTORIA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE)
GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
JONES, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LEVY, TYLER JASON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NGUYEN, TAM THANH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAY, KYLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TATUM, KAREN ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TEMPLETON, ADAM TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALLE, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


