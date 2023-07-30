Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BELLE, TRACY L

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSA BURTON, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/11/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV CANTRELL, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/15/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUTCHER, RYAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O

PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVO

PETITION TO REVOKE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESA DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/15/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARNER, LEBRON NMN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GAY, VICTORIA DENICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT (MARION COUNTY TENNESSEE) GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARPER, ZACHARY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/09/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENRY, SEAN A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES JONES, JEREMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LEVY, TYLER JASON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NGUYEN, TAM THANH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAY, KYLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DAJA LAVECE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT TATUM, KAREN ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/05/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)