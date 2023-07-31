Police Blotter: Man Receives Text Video Of Someone Dying; Police Help Couple Dropped In Wrong Place By Uber Driver

A man on Igou Gap Road called police and said he received a text message with a video of someone dying. In the message the unknown person threatened that this was going to happen to him. The phone number didn’t come back to anyone meaning the unknown person is possibly using an app with a different number. The officer tried to call the number and no one answered. Nothing further can be done due to lack of suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street called police and said someone attempted to access her Express Direct account and applied for a new card under her name through the app. She was able to stop this transaction from happening by calling her bank and they let her know the suspect was going to have the new card sent to a certain address. The woman wanted to press charges for this attempt.

* * *

Police were called to Waffle House at 7047 Amin Dr. where a man was standing in front of the restaurant. It was raining heavily and the manager wanted the man to stand on the side of the business. He moved to the side of the business and was instructed by the manager to leave when the rain stopped.

* * *

An employee at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. called police and said a suspect was seen concealing items of merchandise. The suspect then took the items past the point of sale without rendering payment properly. All items of merchandise were recovered by the employee, however the suspect was not identified.

* * *

A woman on Lake Haven Lane called police to report damage done to her vehicle by a fallen tree. She said a severe rain storm caused the tree to fall. She said the tree crushed the roof of the car, destroyed the windshield and mirrors and the vehicle is now inoperable. She estimated the value of the damage to be approximately $10,000.

* * *

A man at 246 E. 11th St. told police the handle to his office door was broken and the glass next to it. Police saw the handle was broken off and the glass cracked on the right side. The man didn’t know how the damage was sustained. There were no witnesses.

* * *

An employee at 480 Greenway View Dr. told police a white female came into the store with a black bag that appeared empty. The employee said it caught her attention and she went to view security cameras. She saw the woman take items from the aisle and place them in her bag. She said she went to confront the woman when she was leaving and the woman said she wasn’t stealing anything. The employee said she saw the once empty bag was exceptionally full now. The woman continued out the door, past the last point of sale, and got into a black Ford Flex and left. The employee wasn’t sure of what was taken but could see that they were taken from the makeup and first aid sections of the aisle. Police were provided with a picture of the suspect that will be sent out for possible identification.

* * *

A man told police over the phone he was driving his Lexus L50 down a parking garage at 5800 Lee Hwy. and tried to brake. He said the car was unable to stop and slid into a rail and damaged the front passenger side all the way to the rear of the vehicle. He was able to drive the vehicle and reported no injuries.

* * *

Police received a call about a man chasing a woman through the parking lot at 1362 Passenger St. Police arrived in the area soon after and were unable to find anyone matching the description that the caller gave.

* * *

While on duty, an officer responded to an alarm call for an ATM at 345 Frazier Ave. The only thing the officer was able to find which was suspicious was a Regions debit card inside the machine slot. The card was dropped in Regions overnight drop box. The card was barely legible.

* * *

A woman told police she had a motorcycle parked on Lee Highway and the last time she saw it was four days prior. She then heard that it was found in Catoosa County, possibly wrecked under an overpass. The woman believes that a man who lives at the location was the one who took it but had no proof that he did. The woman also said she knows the bike was towed by a department in Georgia but she did not know where it was located in Catoosa or towed to.

* * *

A CVS Pharmacy employee at 6802 Lee Hwy. told police over the phone they received a fake prescription request electronically by E-Scribe. Whoever did this faked the request as being from a doctor in Nashville. It was then filled but never picked up by anyone.

* * *

Police were flagged down at 2700 Chestnut St. by a man and woman. They had been dropped off at the wrong location by an Uber driver and were now lost. The two were trying to get to The Signal for an event. The officer transported the couple to The Signal without incident.