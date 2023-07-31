Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAUGH, REBECCA ANN
284 HENRY DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANNON, NOAH JAMES
7673 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CONYERS, MALIK LEVON
5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL
2039 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW
1100 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUMMOND, ANTHONY JAMES
683 COX RD SEQUATCHIE, 373746217
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAYS, RODRICK JAMAL
300 21ST ST N COLUMBUS, 39701
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUARDIOLA, TRISTAN TAYLOR
1538 OLD WASHINTON HWY DAYTON, 373215599
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERRON, DUANE E
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
730 MARYAGNUS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCH II FOR RESALE
HOLLEY, BETHANY JOANNE
293 STLL MEADOW LANE FLINTSTONE, 37025
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081513
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LARGENT, JACOB TYLER
507 MTN RIDGE RD HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LARSON, DAVID J
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
LEE, DOUGLAS DWIGHT
1105 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111580
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LUNSFORD, QUINTON WADE
305 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
MCGARITY, MARCUS CALEB
300 WEST MIDVALE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
(SIMPLE) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, DEARIUS TERRELL
4053 HOMER ST Chattanooga, 374061508
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE
727 3 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESION
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEEL, CHRISTOPHER G
9848 WATERSIDE WAY SODDY DAISY, 373793693
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PEREZ PEREZ, DAVID S
2417 J MACK CIR SW CLEVELAND, 373117200
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
4919 COURT DR Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SAPP, GREGORY ALLEN
6025 MILL RD HIXSON, 373432826
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
SCHELANDER, CAREY WILLIAM
252 HULETT RD MILAN, 310604232
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
2141 EAST 28TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 374101539
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE
765 DURKEE BLVD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
4319 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122733
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEWART, TERRY LAVON
4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 373386901
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TEMAJ, ALBERY
3003 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TERRY, MORGAN
726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374026924
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE GRANDMOTHERS CHATTANOOGA, 374063304
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, RODNEY D
218 N HOWELL AVE Chattanooga, 374113912
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
6904 GLEN ERROL WAY Chattanooga, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, DAVID MICHAEL
1175 PINEVILLE RD APT 160 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WISER, JASON BRADLEY
1420 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
Here are the mug shots:
