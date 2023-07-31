Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BAUGH, REBECCA ANN

284 HENRY DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANNON, NOAH JAMES

7673 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN

1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CONYERS, MALIK LEVON

5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL

2039 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DRUMMOND, ANTHONY JAMES

683 COX RD SEQUATCHIE, 373746217

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT

6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GRAY, JEFFERY REID

1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAYS, RODRICK JAMAL

300 21ST ST N COLUMBUS, 39701

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB

27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUARDIOLA, TRISTAN TAYLOR

1538 OLD WASHINTON HWY DAYTON, 373215599

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HERRON, DUANE E

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

730 MARYAGNUS DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION SCH II FOR RESALE



HOLLEY, BETHANY JOANNE

293 STLL MEADOW LANE FLINTSTONE, 37025

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081513

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LARGENT, JACOB TYLER

507 MTN RIDGE RD HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LARSON, DAVID J

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



LEE, DOUGLAS DWIGHT

1105 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111580

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LUNSFORD, QUINTON WADE

305 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF SERVICES



MCGARITY, MARCUS CALEB

300 WEST MIDVALE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

(SIMPLE) DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORE, DEARIUS TERRELL

4053 HOMER ST Chattanooga, 374061508

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE

727 3 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESION

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NEEL, CHRISTOPHER G

9848 WATERSIDE WAY SODDY DAISY, 373793693

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL

4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HARASSMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



PEREZ PEREZ, DAVID S

2417 J MACK CIR SW CLEVELAND, 373117200

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE

4919 COURT DR Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



SAPP, GREGORY ALLEN

6025 MILL RD HIXSON, 373432826

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



SCHELANDER, CAREY WILLIAM

252 HULETT RD MILAN, 310604232

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE



SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

2141 EAST 28TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 374101539Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE765 DURKEE BLVD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN4319 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122733Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTEWART, TERRY LAVON4007 RETRO HUGHES RD GRAYSVILLE, 373386901Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATEMAJ, ALBERY3003 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETERRY, MORGAN726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374026924Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTHOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE GRANDMOTHERS CHATTANOOGA, 374063304Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, RODNEY D218 N HOWELL AVE Chattanooga, 374113912Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS6904 GLEN ERROL WAY Chattanooga, 374124059Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, DAVID MICHAEL1175 PINEVILLE RD APT 160 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WISER, JASON BRADLEY1420 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

