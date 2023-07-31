Wanted Fugitive Escapes From Parkridge North - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted for vandalism, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice, and failure to render aid. After taking the fugitive into custody Chattanooga police released the individual at Parkridge North, in the 7400 block of Lee Highway, for an evaluation. Collegedale police were notified that the fugitive had been left at the hospital and that they had fled the scene. Collegedale officers responded and searched the area near the hospital, but were unable to locate the fugitive.

An officer responded to a call in the 5400 block of Tallant Road after a caller had complained about a vehicle stopped on the roadway. The vehicle was located and found not to be obstructing the roadway or causing a hazard.



Police were called to the Circle K, in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, after a customer refused to pay for their lottery tickets.



One vehicle backed into another while at the Murphy USA gas station, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.



A vehicle caught fire in the Aldi’s parking lot while the owner was inside the store shopping. The fire department responded and quickly put out the fire.



Police responded to an individual walking in the lane of traffic in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. The individual was checked for warrants and given a courtesy ride from the area.



Soddy Daisy police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant and a failure to appear in court charge. They transported the fugitive to the jail.



An alarm was activated at the Dollar General Store, in the 5800 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.



Officers responded to the Walmart after receiving complaints of two individuals harassing customers going into the store. The individuals left after speaking with officers.



A fire alarm was activated at the Southern Adventist University women’s dormitory. Everything checked out ok.



A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.



An individual reported to police that they had received a notification on their phone that they were being tracked by an air tag. After searching their vehicle it was found to have been a false notification.



An audible alarm could be heard by a night shift officer coming from 9300 block of Leyland Drive. It was found to be a Hamilton County Waste and Water alarm. The alarm was silenced and dispatch was notified.



Officers made contact with a driver slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The driver was taken into custody for DUI and also charged with possession of narcotics.



A sexual assault was reported in the 5600 block of Tucker Road.



A concerned citizen reported an improperly parked vehicle in the 5500 block of Bryar Rose Drive. The vehicle was located and found to be properly parked.



An unknown 911 call came in from the Collegedale Community Church. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



A residential alarm was activated in the 5600 block of Tucker Road. Everything checked out ok.



A concerned citizen reported that an adult had left the Walmart with a hysterical young child. Contact was made with the adult and child. The child had gotten upset about not getting a toy so the adult took the child out of the store while the other parent and another child finished the family’s shopping.



A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of a weapon, and driving on a revoked license.



A concerned citizen called in and stated that an automobile was broken down near the intersection of Lee Highway and Pine Hill Road, and that an individual was trying to flag down passing vehicles. The area was searched but nothing was located.



An officer responded to the Springhill Suites after an individual had been notified that someone had used their credit card to book a room at the hotel. While on scene the officer was advised that the suspect had called and had advised that they were almost there. The suspect was taken into custody upon their arrival and charged with the fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.



An alarm was activated at the Dollar General Store, in the 5800 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.



Officers assisted with a broken down vehicle in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.



An alarm was activated at the Angelica Corporation, in the 9500 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive. Everything checked out ok.



An alarm was activated at Premier Tire, in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.



A concerned citizen reported that an intoxicated individual was falling off their bicycle in the Walmart parking lot. The area was checked but nothing was found.



Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 10900 block of Apison Pike. Nothing was located.



Officers responded to the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex for a noise complaint between two neighbors.



A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 5400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. There were no injuries reported.



An alarm was activated at Premier Tire, in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.



A traffic stop in the 10700 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, driving on a suspended license, and altering a license plate.



A Hills Parc apartment complex resident reported their smoke detectors were going off. The detectors were reset. No smoke was visible. No fires detected.



A Wellesley neighborhood resident, in the 9600 block of Salisbury Lane, reported that someone had tried to use their keypad to enter their home. The area was checked but nothing was located.



While conducting neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer located an open door at a residence in the 10200 block of Loma Cita Lane. The residence was checked and found to be unoccupied. The door was closed and locked by the officer.



Officers responding to the Springhill Suites for a mental health crisis located an individual who had a probation violation warrant out of Georgia. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the jail to await extradition.





