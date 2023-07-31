3 Months Of Grocery Tax Savings In Tennessee Starts Tuesday

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennessee families to save during the state’s three-month grocery tax suspension that starts Tuesday. It continues through Oct. 31.

This year, Governor Lee and the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, which he said was the single largest tax cut in Tennessee history. It includes the three-month grocery tax suspension.

During the tax holiday, Tennesseans are expected to save an estimated $273 million in taxes total.



Governor Lee said, “In Tennessee, we cut taxes any chance we get because families should keep more of their own hard-earned dollars. Starting Tuesday, we’re inviting Tennesseans to take advantage of savings at the grocery store this August through October.

“I thank the General Assembly for partnering to deliver three months of savings for Tennessee taxpayers.”

The tax holiday will give Tennesseans the opportunity to save up to 6.75 percent in state and local option sales tax on food and food ingredients.

“We’re proud to be able to offer three months of tax-free groceries to help hardworking Tennesseans save money,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “I thank the Governor and General Assembly for their efforts to steward taxpayer dollars responsibly and cut taxes for Tennessee families.”

Tennesseans can learn more about the tax holiday here.