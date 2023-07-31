Latest Headlines

Graysville, Tn., Man, 80, Struck And Killed Sunday Night On Brainerd Road

  • Monday, July 31, 2023

No charges will be filed in the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Jack Taylor, 80, of Graysville, was crossing the road and, according to witnesses, walked directly into the path of an oncoming silver Audi. Mr. Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

Sunday night’s accident brings the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles in Chattanooga so far this year to 76, compared to 78 at this time last year.

However, 10 of those pedestrian accidents this year have been fatal compared to only three at this time last year. There were six fatal pedestrian accidents for all of 2022.

Safety tips for pedestrians:

  • Use a crosswalk at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal or stop sign to cross roadways

  • Do not enter the roadway until you have the walk signal

  • Look both ways before crossing every time

  • Get a visual commitment from the driver before crossing, even when you have the right of way

  • Wear bright or reflective clothing when walking to make yourself more visible to drivers

