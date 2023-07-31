Latest Headlines

Jack Taylor, 80, Struck And Killed Sunday Night On Brainerd Road

  • Monday, July 31, 2023

No charges will be filed in the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Jack Taylor, 80, of Graysville, was crossing the road and, according to witnesses, walked directly into the path of an oncoming silver Audi. Mr. Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

Sunday night’s accident brings the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles in Chattanooga so far this year to 76, compared to 78 at this time last year.

However, 10 of those pedestrian accidents this year have been fatal compared to only three at this time last year. There were six fatal pedestrian accidents for all of 2022.

Safety tips for pedestrians:

  • Use a crosswalk at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal or stop sign to cross roadways

  • Do not enter the roadway until you have the walk signal

  • Look both ways before crossing every time

  • Get a visual commitment from the driver before crossing, even when you have the right of way

  • Wear bright or reflective clothing when walking to make yourself more visible to drivers

Latest Headlines
Jack Taylor, 80, Struck And Killed Sunday Night On Brainerd Road
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2023
Lookouts Falter Late, Lose 7-5 To Biscuits
  • Sports
  • 7/31/2023
Green's Karate Represented Chattanooga On The National Stage
  • Sports
  • 7/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2023
3 Months Of Grocery Tax Savings In Tennessee Starts Tuesday
3 Months Of Grocery Tax Savings In Tennessee Starts Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2023
Gas Prices Rise 21 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

3 Months Of Grocery Tax Savings In Tennessee Starts Tuesday
3 Months Of Grocery Tax Savings In Tennessee Starts Tuesday
  • 7/31/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennessee families to save during the state’s three-month grocery tax suspension that starts Tuesday. It continues through Oct. 31. This year, Governor ... more

Gas Prices Rise 21 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2023

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 21.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Breaking News
Wanted Fugitive Escapes From Parkridge North - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/31/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For July 24-30
  • 7/31/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/31/2023
Police Blotter: Man Receives Text Video Of Someone Dying; Police Help Couple Dropped In Wrong Place By Uber Driver
  • 7/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/31/2023
Opinion
McKamey Is A Wonderful Service To Our Community
  • 7/30/2023
Republicans Are To Blame
  • 7/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl Solution
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl Solution
  • 7/28/2023
Marsha Blackburn: This Year’s National Defense Bill Equips The U.S. To Deter The New Axis Of Evil
Marsha Blackburn: This Year’s National Defense Bill Equips The U.S. To Deter The New Axis Of Evil
  • 7/28/2023
Support Wreaths For Chattanooga - And Response
  • 7/28/2023
Sports
Lookouts Falter Late, Lose 7-5 To Biscuits
  • 7/31/2023
Red Wolves Fall To North Carolina, 2-1
  • 7/30/2023
Chattanooga FC Edges Gold Star FC Detroit On The Road, 2-1
  • 7/30/2023
Green's Karate Represented Chattanooga On The National Stage
  • 7/31/2023
Dunn Leads Lookouts In 6-3 Win
  • 7/30/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Choosing Civility
Life With Ferris: Choosing Civility
  • 7/31/2023
Soddy Daisy Community Library Announces Summer Celebration
  • 7/30/2023
Jerry Summers: It Ain't Over Til It's Over
Jerry Summers: It Ain't Over Til It's Over
  • 7/31/2023
PSC Presents Louann & Richard Smith At August Meeting
  • 7/31/2023
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 19 In Miller Park
  • 7/31/2023
Entertainment
WFLI's Johnny Eagle Enters Tennessee's Radio Hall Of Fame
  • 7/30/2023
Tennessee Valley Theatre Hosts An Evening With The Servants Quartet Aug. 12
Tennessee Valley Theatre Hosts An Evening With The Servants Quartet Aug. 12
  • 7/29/2023
Grammy-Nominated Victor Wainwright And The Train Perform At Nightfall Music Series
Grammy-Nominated Victor Wainwright And The Train Perform At Nightfall Music Series
  • 7/28/2023
Best of Grizzard- Aspartame And Cancer
Best of Grizzard- Aspartame And Cancer
  • 7/28/2023
Country Music Recording Artist Larry Fleet Off And Running Big In Nashville With A Sold-Out Ryman Auditorium Show
  • 7/27/2023
Opinion
McKamey Is A Wonderful Service To Our Community
  • 7/30/2023
Republicans Are To Blame
  • 7/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl Solution
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl Solution
  • 7/28/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo Sept. 23
  • 7/24/2023
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
Business
3 Hamilton County Cities Receive Statewide Honors
3 Hamilton County Cities Receive Statewide Honors
  • 7/28/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/31/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Brian Elrod, Co-Founder And CEO Of Text Request
  • 7/31/2023
Real Estate
Aslan And Chestnut Funds Form Partnership For A $35 Million Investment In Downtown Memphis
  • 7/27/2023
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
  • 7/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: The Importance Of Buyer Representation Agreements
  • 7/26/2023
Student Scene
Tech Goes Home Celebrates 10,000 Graduates; Community Impact
Tech Goes Home Celebrates 10,000 Graduates; Community Impact
  • 7/29/2023
Air Force Airman Gavin Close Graduates From Basic Military Training
Air Force Airman Gavin Close Graduates From Basic Military Training
  • 7/30/2023
Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition
Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition
  • 7/27/2023
Living Well
Signal Centers Inc. Launches Internship Program To Expand Child Care Worker Pipeline
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
  • 7/26/2023
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Brittany Kouzniaev Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 7/26/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
  • 7/27/2023
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
  • 7/27/2023
Obituaries
Clarence Alvin Allison
Clarence Alvin Allison
  • 7/30/2023
Terry Gregg Keith
Terry Gregg Keith
  • 7/30/2023
James E. Birchett
James E. Birchett
  • 7/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Kellett, John Frank Jr. (Summerville)
  • 7/30/2023
Skidmore, Kasey (Decatur)
Skidmore, Kasey (Decatur)
  • 7/30/2023
Clevenger, Betty Jean (Dayton Mountain)
Clevenger, Betty Jean (Dayton Mountain)
  • 7/30/2023