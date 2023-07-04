Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Sees 2 Men In Her Backyard, 1 In Her Pool; Man Locks Himself In Closet During Argument With Girlfriend

  • Tuesday, July 4, 2023

A woman on Kemp Drive called police and said she saw on her cameras two black males walk into her backyard and one of them get into her above-ground pool. She said that after the man jumped in the pool, he was assisted out by the other man and they walked across the street. By the time officers had arrived, they had already left. The woman said that on the cameras it appeared as though one man, the one who got in the pool, had somehow injured himself. The woman’s statements were confirmed when officers viewed her camera footage. She said she wanted the neighbors to know she didn’t want them on her property, and if they trespass again she will seek to press charges.

* * *

A woman on S. Willow Street told police said she got into an argument with her roommate’s friend. She said she and her roommate have only so much room to park behind their home. She said she and the friend got into a verbal disorder about the parking situation. The friend and roommate left before police arrived. A few hours later police were called back out to the same location for the same incident. This time the disorder was between the two roommates.

* * *

A man on Waterhaven Drive told police someone stole packages off their porch. His camera caught a suspect walking onto his property and then walking off with all of their packages. He said one of the packages was from Big Lots which totaled $573.66. The total amount that was stolen was "around $1,000". After watching the camera footage, an officer saw a possible female, wearing a white and black baseball T-shirt and black pants, walk onto the man’s property. The suspect then walked to a dark gray vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi, carrying multiple packages. There was also a black convertible in the background who was possibly involved as well.

* * *

Police responded to the Tag and Title office regarding a man who was trying to register several vehicles fraudulently. The man was dropped off in a black Cadillac Escalade. Police ran the registration on the Cadillac and found the current information to be consistent with that of a "VIN Cloned" vehicle. Police found this vehicle at 5518 Brainerd Road. Police saw the public VIN didn’t have the proper font that Chevrolet requires. This VIN came back registered to a man. Police also verified the secondary VIN on the vehicle and it came back stolen out of Massachusetts. Police had the vehicle towed back to the service center for processing.

* * *

A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police at 3 a.m. she saw the front passenger side window of her white Kia Forte was shattered. Police saw the shattered window, the steering column was popped and the key hole was damaged. Officers discovered the tip of a screwdriver underneath the steering column in the driver's floorboard. Multiple latent prints were collected from the exterior of the car on the front passenger side which were turned into CPD Property Division.

* * *

A man on Bridge Circle told police he woke up and noticed his car was gone. He said there was possibly a spare key inside of the car.

* * *

Police attempted to speak with a suspicious black male that was a possible suspect in a theft at Hamilton Place. Upon attempting to make contact, the man ran from police and then threw down his backpack. The man was not apprehended but the backpack containing a shirt and a pair of sunglasses was recovered and placed into Property as found property.

* * *

A man on E. 14th Street told police sometime overnight his Toyota Tundra was damaged on the front passenger side. This information could not be verified due to a delay in reporting and no other vehicles were on scene.

* * *

A man on Calhoun Avenue told police his 2003 Chevy Silverado was broken into overnight. The suspects entered the cab of the truck and the tool box. The only items stolen were a floorjack and a Craftsman Tool Set. There was no damage to the truck.

* * *

Police responded to apartments on N. Chamberlain Avenue where the apartment owner said her boyfriend had locked himself in her closet upstairs. The boyfriend came down not long after police arrived. An officer spoke with the man who said he and the woman got into an argument so he decided to lock himself in the closet, call police, and wait for them to arrive to avoid further conflict. The woman’s statements were the same as his. The man said he just wanted to leave the apartment. Neither said they got physical during their argument. The man requested the woman retrieve some of his belongings for him. The items were given to the man and he left.

