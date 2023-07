Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

DANIELS, TRE JORDON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DUNSON, CHANA EUVONNE

7905 HICKORY HOLLOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211547

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FRICKS, DAVID HARDY

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



GAINES, KEARA

2708 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HEATON, AMY NOEL

8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE

8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENDON, JOSEPH MICHAEL

963 BRAYTON RD , 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR

623 SPEARS AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMAUM, CAROLYNP O BOX 4156 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMCCALL, AUSTIN DELLOYOD DAVID220 CULVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYMITCHELL, JENNIFER LYNN825 CHEROKEE DR NEW JOHNSONVILLE, 371349505Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMOORE, WALTER JR513 RIDGE POINTE LN COHUTTA, 307107368Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)ODOM, HANNAH N3907 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COSIMMERING, REBEKAH ANN834 CAPEHART RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLSPANN, JAMES KENNETH9216 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STOKES, JARRAD E2900 SHELL MONF RD JASPER, 37324Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTSTRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWANSON, WALTER LEE727 EAST 11TH ST,LIVES TENT AT PROPLES & 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWATKINS, EVERETT MARIUCE4212 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, WENDELL LADALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/14/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST BIERER, SHAWN MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BREWER, KOURTNI BREANNA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/06/1992

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE BROWN, RENEE JOY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/UNDER 50

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50 CARTER, TY LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/14/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, CHRISTIAN KALEIGH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, ZACKERY D

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 01/03/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GARNER, ARIANNA ELANIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKEL, DARRELL J

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION