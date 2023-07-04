Runaway Child Found At Wendy's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A child ran away from their home in the 5000 block of High Street and was located at the Wendy’s on Lee Highway. The child was returned to their parents.An officer was dispatched to a tree down in the 9800 block of Moore Road across both lanes and across power lines. EPB arrived on scene and took care of the tree.A tree was reported down across both lanes in the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road just outside the city limits. The road was blocked at the city limits until the Hamilton County Highway Department could respond to remove the tree.A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Cracker Barrel.A sexual assault report was made by the Department of Children Services involving two juveniles in a South District church restroom.A concerned citizen reported that dogs were tangled on a leash and tied to a pole in the 9500 block of Apison Pike.No dogs were found.A tractor trailer needed help turning around after finding the tree across the roadway blocking both lanes in the 9700 block of Standifer Gap Road. The driver was assisted with turning around and Public Works was able to put up more sturdy road closure markers.A business alarm was activated in the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. Everything checked out ok.An officer assisted an individual with returning to their home in the Hills Parc apartment complex.An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 10300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Officers took a property damage report after a semi truck backed into a stop sign at the Walmart.A crash involving four vehicles was reported in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway.A single vehicle crash was reported after a vehicle struck a deer in the 10200 block of Apison Pike.Police and the fire department responded to a smoke alarm at a residence in the 9200 block of Leyland Drive. Everything checked out ok. No fire was found.Officers assisted a disabled vehicle in the 10100 block of Apison Pike and stood by until a tow truck was able to remove the vehicle from the road.An anonymous citizen reported a possibly intoxicated driver at the Circle K, in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. Officers made contact with the individual but no evidence was found to support that they were DUI.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving while license had been canceled.