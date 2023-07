A Chattanooga woman has been charged with beating a man in the head at a Rome Ga., motel, the Coosa Valley News reported.

Tenya Elena Hale, 24, is charged with battery.

Police said she hit the man repeatedly on the left side of his head.

The victim was listed as the father of her child.

Ms. Hale was arrested last Nov. 3 in Chattanooga for theft of property.