Police Blotter: Man Throws Brick Through Waffle House Window; Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Hacking Her Verizon Account

  Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Waffle House staff at 7047 Amin Dr. called police and said a man broke one of their windows. When police arrived, an employee said a light skinned black male got angry and threw a brick at the store window causing the window to shatter. She said the man then ran away in an unknown direction. She said Waffle House would like to prosecute if the suspect could be located and positively identified. The man was described as heavy-set light-skinned black male with low haircut, wearing plaid pajama bottoms and a black shirt. This man is known in the area as he is homeless and frequents the restaurant, however, the staff couldn’t provide his name. Police searched the area but were unable to find him.

* * *

A woman and man on Mitchell Avenue told police the man was heated about an argument he had with the manager of the Kankus down the street. Both said they were not in any kind of physical argument.

* * *

A man at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police his 2015 Mercedes was damaged. There was no evidence as to how this damage occurred.

* * *

A man on Rossville Boulevard told police he let his friend borrow his bike, a yellow bicycle with a left bent handle bar. He said the friend has had the bike for three hours and he said his friend sold the bike. The man said he sold it to someone on 6th Avenue. The man just wanted his bike back. He didn’t know where his friend currently was.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Shallowford Road on a red Nissan Altima with an expired temp tag. The car also matched the description of a vehicle that had previously fled from the officer. The vehicle was not on file because it hadn’t been registered yet. The driver said her son borrows the car frequently. Verbal warnings were issued.

* * *

A woman on Highway 58 told police her ex-husband made a threatening gesture towards her while they were at their son’s baseball game. The woman said her ex-husband was twirling a baseball bat on his shoulder and mouthed the words, "come on". She said he didn’t make contact with her during the event.

* * *

An officer responded to Pineville Road where a woman reported being scammed of approximately $2,000. She received an e-mail that told her she was owed $3,000 from PayPal and she called a phone number which "Kevin" answered. Through the phone call and a series of e-mails, online exchanges, and phone calls, the woman was deceived to provide enough information for unauthorized transactions to be made to her Educations Employee Credit Union account, amounting to $36,600 of her own money being transferred into her own checking account. "Kevin" then stated they (PayPal) had transferred too much money to her and requested it be returned in gift cards. The woman realized this was a scam, and froze her EECU accounts. She reported approximately $2,000 remained unaccounted for. She remained concerned as "Kevin" knew her address.

* * *

Two men on Ringgold Road were in an argument. When police arrived, one man was loading items into his vehicle and the other man was standing on the porch. After speaking to both, police found that both men lived together. One of the men wanted the other to leave, so he began gathering his belongings, but then the first man didn’t want him to go, so he called police. Officers assisted the man in gathering the rest of his belongings, and he left without incident.

* * *

A man on Ohls Avenue told police that a woman called him and said her brother was "going to put one between your eyes." The man said her brother is from Chicago and he has not met him. He said there was a TPO between himself and the woman, however, the woman made contact through phone calls and texts. The man was told by police to not make contact by answering any calls or texts from the woman because of the TPO. The man also said he wanted a report to give to his lawyer for an upcoming court date between them.

* * *

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police her ex-boyfriend is constantly hacking into her Verizon account and running her credit for numerous items. The woman doesn't know how he keeps gaining access to her accounts, but he does. She said this isn't the first time he has hacked into her Verizon account causing it to be locked and inaccessible to her.

