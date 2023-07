Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE

1635 STARBOARD DR HIXSON, 373434651

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CAMPBELL, MATTHEW SCOTT

111180 CENTER AVE LEESBURG, 34788

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS



CASE, TERESA LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRUZ, OSCAR LEON

2630 OAWOOT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RECKLESS DRIVING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN

695 VAN DAVIS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37336

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DOWDY, TAURUS VONTAE

7816 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



DYSON, JAHMAR W

1026 ANDREWS RUN HENDERSONVILLE, 37075

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



EDNEY, HOPE

250 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

3423 ZENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191160

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GANDEE, MARY EVELYN

3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



GIPSON, ANDREAL LATRON

2609 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071279

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOGA,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARGIS, BONNIE SUE

1089 MT VERNON RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



HERNANDEZ-CRESPO, ANGEL L

9449 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

BURGLARY



HICKS, CARL LONNIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

11490 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PSILOCYBIN MUS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



JONES, THOMAS C

8904 PEACH ST.

SODDY DAISY, 373795640Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE4719 METRO PARK LN UNIT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEKEENER, RANDY DEWAYNE592 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777626Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KLING, JONATHON PAUL4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORLAHEY, KEVIN SAMUEL502 CASCADE DR SW LIBURN, 30047Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMARTIN, CHARLES PHILLIP176 BEENE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATIONMARTIN, CURTAELYNN DAESHAUNA3105 INGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARTINEZ, RAFAEL107 PINEWOOD ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREMENASCO, RAYMOND HOWARD10930 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAROWENS, VICTOR MAURICE1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAY, ERIC LEROME1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROBLERO ROBLERO, GABILDO PAUL4012 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, JEFFERY917 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTANFORD, JEROME LEE727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON1 E 11TH ST UNIT M14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTOKER, TAMMY LEIGH1511 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN5112 ELDRIDGE RD HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH5002 DAYTON BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)WEAVER, KEVIN JOSHUA2266 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, KEVON DEMETRICA6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODARD, TRIVAL250 NEW MARYTOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots: