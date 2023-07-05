Duplex Fire On N. Concord Road Wednesday Morning

Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters worked a residential structure fire at a duplex in the 1500 block of North Concord Road early Wednesday morning.The call came out just after 1 a.m.Quint 21, Quint 8, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Squad 7 and Battalion 2 Red Shift arrived on scene to find a working house fire.Captain Joey Smith with Quint 21 established command and made a quick interior attack with Senior Firefighter Pat O'Brien. The fire was located in the attic and quickly extinguished.The cause of the fire is under investigation.No injuries were reported and the Red Cross will be assisting with a total of seven displaced occupants.