Body Found On West Fairmount Road Identified

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel discovered a body beside the road near the 2100 block of West Fairmount Road on Saturday.

HCSO Investigative Services personnel were able to identify the victim as Nathan Miles Gannaway, 26, who resided in Hamilton County.

Anyone having information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Services at 423-209-8942 or submit a tip online by visiting https://www.hcsheriff.gov/cid/cid_feedback/feedback.php.



