New-Era Hamilton County Fair To Be Held At Historic McDonald Farm Over Veterans Day Weekend

County Mayor Weston Wamp, along with community leaders, on Wednesday unveiled a reimagined three-day Hamilton County Fair, which will take place over Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 10-12, at the 2,100-acre McDonald Farm in Sale Creek.

“The all-new County Fair will celebrate family values, America’s heroes, and the rich history of our county, which began in Sale Creek,” said County Mayor Wamp.

“McDonald Farm is one of the county’s most incredible assets, and we look forward to welcoming everyone there for a very special weekend this Fall.”

Presented by title sponsor Little Debbie, the County Fair will return from a multi-year hiatus with a renewed focus on telling the story of Hamilton County and celebrating our shared future; this beloved autumn tradition will serve as the backdrop of family memories for generations to come, it was stated.

Chris McKee, president and COO of McKee Foods, said, “Little Debbie has a tradition of bringing families together to share our classic snacks, and we’re honored to align that with the time-honored county fair. We’re proud to be a part of revitalizing this treasured family experience and helping to create sweet memories for folks who live in Hamilton County."

The fair promises an array of attractions including classic amusement rides, agricultural exhibits, craftsmanship, an expanded kids’ area, and live music – both local artists and a national award-winning country music act, it was stated.

“The Hamilton County Fair is a can’t-miss event, and thanks to our generous community partners, this will be a very affordable weekend, including many free experiences,” said Karen Shostak, deputy director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “The fair is an all-day event, with programming, food, and festivities for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

Taking place for the first time over Veterans Day weekend, the fair includes a special military focus, support for Wreaths Across Chattanooga, fireworks, and more. Parking will be available onsite at the farm with direct access to the fairgrounds.

Daily prices range from $5-7 with discounts for active military, veterans, emergency service personnel, and teachers. A three-day pass is available for $12. Children under 10 are free.