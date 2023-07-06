Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMEY, MATTIE

3027 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BLACKMON, RONALD LEBRON

28 N BROOKS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING



BOSTON, ISAAC LEE

887 STOOBING RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES

5006 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ROBBERY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



CAREATHERS, DEKOTA LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023744

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE

2619 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONNER, BRIAN LEE

2821 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DARRAS, CATHERINE ZOE

6214 FORT WOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES

1808 PAKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL



FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN

7636 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREEMAN, NATHAN ALAN

6238 RIVOLI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FRY, TRACY LEANN

3707 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)



HEARD, AMANDA MARIE

14718 STORM ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE

10603 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF METH



JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE

230 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



JENKINS, RAYLAKIESHA DESAMONE

2521 MCCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



JOHNSON, KEVIN A

12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



LEWIS, CARLA DEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOPEZ, ALAN EDUARDO

320 GOODWILL DR DALTON, 307214055

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MAKIMAA, ZACHARY T

8178 SAVANNAH HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE

3904 CAMILLA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAIL TO YIELD

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION



MCCOY, AMBER MONIQUE

2418 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED OR REVO

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - TRAFFIC OFFENSE



MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS

2210 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045015

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)NEAL, CHARLES ALLEN6314 FISK AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANELSON, MARK DEVALLON2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFOATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE2521 MCCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPUTMAN, DARRYL LAMONT751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FALSE IMPRISONMENTRAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROLLINS, DAMOUS MARQUEL510 CENTRAL DR APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 374215856Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD4511 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANKHOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)SHEFFEY, KENNETH RAY871 NEAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30763Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF SCHEDULE IISMITH, ANDREW FELTON320 LAUREN CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGE, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STATON, DARREL GLENN1028 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052638Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTVOELCK, LAURA LYNN5861 ED KEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION

