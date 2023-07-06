Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMEY, MATTIE
3027 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BLACKMON, RONALD LEBRON
28 N BROOKS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
BOSTON, ISAAC LEE
887 STOOBING RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
5006 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CAREATHERS, DEKOTA LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023744
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE
2619 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNER, BRIAN LEE
2821 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DARRAS, CATHERINE ZOE
6214 FORT WOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES
1808 PAKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN
7636 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, NATHAN ALAN
6238 RIVOLI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRY, TRACY LEANN
3707 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
HEARD, AMANDA MARIE
14718 STORM ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
10603 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH
JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE
230 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
JENKINS, RAYLAKIESHA DESAMONE
2521 MCCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JOHNSON, KEVIN A
12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, ALAN EDUARDO
320 GOODWILL DR DALTON, 307214055
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MAKIMAA, ZACHARY T
8178 SAVANNAH HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
3904 CAMILLA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAIL TO YIELD
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
MCCOY, AMBER MONIQUE
2418 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED OR REVO
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - TRAFFIC OFFENSE
MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS
2210 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045015
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
NEAL, CHARLES ALLEN
6314 FISK AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NELSON, MARK DEVALLON
2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE
2521 MCCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PUTMAN, DARRYL LAMONT
751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROLLINS, DAMOUS MARQUEL
510 CENTRAL DR APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 374215856
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD
4511 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SHEFFEY, KENNETH RAY
871 NEAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30763
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEDULE II
SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
320 LAUREN CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STATON, DARREL GLENN
1028 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052638
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VOELCK, LAURA LYNN
5861 ED KEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
