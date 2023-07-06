Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, July 6, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, MATTIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BLACKMON, RONALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/04/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING
BOSTON, ISAAC LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CAREATHERS, DEKOTA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
CONNER, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DARRAS, CATHERINE ZOE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRY, TRACY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
HEARD, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • POSSESSION OF METH
JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
JENKINS, RAYLAKIESHA DESAMONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JOHNSON, KEVIN A
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, ALAN EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
MCCOY, AMBER MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED OR REVO
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT - TRAFFIC OFFENSE
MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NEAL, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/22/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NELSON, MARK DEVALLON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PUTMAN, DARRYL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROLLINS, DAMOUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/13/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VOELCK, LAURA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/21/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
