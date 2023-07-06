House Fire On Lumpkin Street in Dalton Wednesday Morning

A house on Lumpkin Street caught fire in the kitchen on Wednesday morning.The Dalton Fire Department was called to the fire at 705 Lumpkin St. at 9:02 a.m. and arrived at 9:06 a.m.Officials said, "C4, E2, E4, SQ1, TWR1 and E1 were dispatched to 705 Lumpkin St., for a structure fire. A caller advised fire was in the kitchen and someone may be inside."Upon arrival, we had fire showing from the kitchen window on the front side of the house. E2 made entry through a side door into the den area and into the kitchen around the corner to the left.E2 crew knocked the fire down with a water can and pulled a 1 3/4 inch line from E2 and extinguished the fire."Other crews searched the house, turned off utilities and vented smoke from the structure."After the fire was under control, crews from E2 and E1 checked the kitchen for extension with a thermal imaging camera in the cabinets and surrounding areas. Crews performed salvage and overhaul in the kitchen and checked for extension above the fire area. The fire was contained to the kitchen."C4 and E2 investigated the initial cause of the fire."