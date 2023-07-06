Latest Headlines

Barefoot Pedestrian Was Kicked Out Of Car After Argument With Partner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, July 6, 2023
Officers made contact with an individual who was walking without shoes on the side of the road in the 5000 block of University Drive. They claimed that they had an argument with their significant other and was kicked out of their vehicle. An officer provided the stranded individual a courtesy ride to the Murray Hills neighborhood in Chattanooga.

A 12-year-old juvenile was noticed by a citizen walking in the rain without shoes early Wednesday morning. Police responded and saturated the area and located the juvenile on Factory Street.
The child was attempting to runaway. An officer transported them home in the Robinson Farm neighborhood and released them to their parent. This is a continuing issue. A meeting with the courts has been scheduled. 

A license plate reader camera notified police of a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located in the Walmart parking lot. Upon further investigation police discovered that the vehicle was no longer stolen and the owners of the vehicle were driving it. Dispatchers were notified to change the status from stolen to recovered.

A citizen came to city hall to inquire about a suspicious email they had received. After looking at the email the individual was advised that it was a scam trying to get them to pay money. They were advised that they should block the email and not reply back to it.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Catoosa County, Georgia Jail to the Hamilton County Jail where they were booked on multiple narcotics-related warrants. 

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license. 

A traffic stop in the 5800 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license. 

A business alarm was activated at the College Press, on the campus of Southern Adventist University. The building was checked and everything was found to be ok. 

A citizen turned in a set a keys that had been found. The keys were logged into property for safe keeping. 

Police and sheriff’s deputies located an individual near Collegedale City Hall who was suffering from a mental health crisis. The individual agreed to be transported to a facility for treatment. 

While conducting a neighborhood check of the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex, night shift  officers found a vehicle with an open door. After a brief investigation it was determined that the door was just broken and did not secure properly. There were no signs of theft or forced entry. Everything checked ok.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a residential smoke alarm in the 4600 block of Wellesley Drive. It was found to be a faulty alarm.  Everything checked out okay.
