Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:1 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G 06/28/20231 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/28/20231 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 06/28/20231 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS 06/28/20231 BRIGHT, JERRICA M DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 06/28/20231 BURRESS JR, LONTA MONTRELL SPEEDING 06/28/20231 COOK, NICHOLAS D IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 06/28/20231 OTT, RYAN LEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/28/20231 OTT, RYAN LEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/28/20231 OTT, RYAN LEE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/28/20231 VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/28/2023315619 1 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 06/28/2023315619 2 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL EVADING ARREST 06/28/2023315619 3 ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/28/2023315620 1 BASH, JONATHAN STEPHEN STATUTORY RAPE 06/28/2023315621 1 BENFORD, TAJ VERNE ASSAULT 06/28/2023315621 2 BENFORD, TAJ VERNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/28/2023315621 3 BENFORD, TAJ VERNE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 06/28/2023315621 4 BENFORD, TAJ VERNE POSS.OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTION 06/28/2023315622 1 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315622 2 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/28/2023315622 3 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/28/2023315622 4 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/28/2023315622 5 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 06/28/2023315622 6 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315623 1 BRIGHT, JERRICA M VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/28/2023315623 2 BRIGHT, JERRICA M FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/28/2023315623 3 BRIGHT, JERRICA M DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315624 1 BURKES, DOMINIC TYLER OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY 06/28/2023315624 2 BURKES, DOMINIC TYLER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315625 1 BURRESS JR, LONTA MONTRELL DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 06/28/2023Case NumberCount Name Charge Date315625 2 BURRESS JR, LONTA MONTRELL EVADING ARREST 06/28/2023315626 1 COOK, NICHOLAS D VIOLATION LIGHT LAW 06/28/2023315626 2 COOK, NICHOLAS D FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/28/2023315626 3 COOK, NICHOLAS D VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/28/2023315626 4 COOK, NICHOLAS D SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAINE 06/28/2023315626 5 COOK, NICHOLAS D DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315627 1 DAVIS, JULIE A VIOLATION LIGHT LAW 06/28/2023315627 2 DAVIS, JULIE A DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315628 1 ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 06/28/2023315628 2 ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE TEXTING WHILE DRIVING 06/28/2023315628 3 ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315629 1 ELROD, JASON DANA VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/28/2023315629 2 ELROD, JASON DANA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/28/2023315630 1 HUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE VANDALISM 06/28/2023315631 1 OTT, RYAN LEE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/28/2023315631 2 OTT, RYAN LEE STOP SIGN VIOLATION 06/28/2023315631 3 OTT, RYAN LEE RECKLESS DRIVING 06/28/2023315632 1 VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 06/28/2023315632 2 VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 06/28/2023315633 1 VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 06/28/2023315633 2 VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 06/28/2023315633 3 VAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 06/28/2023