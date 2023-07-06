Aptive Environmental Employee Saves Family Dogs From Garage Fire

Previous Next

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on Sedman Road on Wednesday evening by an Aptive employee.



The Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential fire at 9276 Sedman Road in the Sedman Hills subdivision at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday.



First arriving units noted heavy smoke in the garage, and all residents evacuated.

The Aptive Environmental employee had been working in the neighborhood and noticed the smoke coming from the garage. He immediately entered the garage, rescuing the family's two dogs that had been in crates in the garage.



The main body of fire was extinguished by bystanders with a garden hose.

Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be due to a magnifying mirror. The mirror focused the sunlight on a flammable folding chair, resulting in rapid fire spread to contents of the garage.Heavy damage occurred to the home's main electrical wiring, as well as main septic plumbing. Damages are estimated at $20,000. The family is insured and will be staying with family.Dallas Bay was assisted by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office."Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue commends the Aptive Environmental employee for his selfless action to protect this family's pets," officials said.