Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Buckets Of Gravel And Rebar Stolen From Construction Site; Man Upset He Was Asked To Not Loiter On Walmart Property

  • Friday, July 7, 2023

A man told police that he has a property under construction on Harvey Lane. He said that his neighbors told him that a white male driving a white pick up (TN tag) drove by his property and took two buckets of gravel and rebar. The man was able to verify the that those items were gone. He totaled the amount of material stolen to be $300.

* * *

A woman on Bellflower Circle told police her Medicare card was taken out of her mailbox. She said her neighbor told her they watched her step-mother pull-up and take the card out of the mailbox once the mail was delivered. There is no video footage of the incident and the woman did not witness it. While speaking with her, she appeared to be disoriented. She also gave police multiple names for her step-mother. The woman did not want a report, but instead requested police go find the card and bring it back. Police attempted to call the step-mother three times in attempt to gather more information, but she did not answer.

* * *

A vehicle involved in an auto theft was seen at S. Willow Street/E. Main Street. The vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed, causing a crash with two other vehicles. The vehicle was towed by A1 Towing. The suspects fled the scene. A Lookout Mt . detective responded to the scene and took possession of the victim's wallet. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. The owner was notified of the recovery and that the vehicle was totaled.

* * *

A resident of an apartment on Metro Park Lane told police a black male in a black Mitsubishi SUV arrived there demanding that a person (who was a suspect in a carjacking earlier in the day) give him his money back. The occupant of the residence said she told him the man that he was looking for was not there, and he responded by saying, "Well then you're gonna get it too," and left the scene.

* * *

A man on E. 37th Street told police he observed what appeared to be an SUV and a four-door sedan on his property in the area of his neighbor's trailer, possibly taking items. He said it was dark with little to no lighting in the area, so he wasn't sure if a theft had occurred or they were just merely trespassing.

* * *

A guest at the Intown Suites at 1914 Gunbarrel Road requested police respond to her hotel room to make sure it was safe for her to stay there. She said that she was hearing some noises and/or voices. The room was cleared. Nothing or no one was located.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street wanted police to give her boyfriend the keys to his vehicle, in order to prevent any potential disorder. Police retrieved the keys and delivered them to the boyfriend, who was also on scene, without incident. The boyfriend then vacated the location.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 5764 Hwy. 53 to help the loss prevention employees there have some people move along that were loitering in the parking lot inside their vehicles. Police spoke with some of the people, who moved along without issue. Police approached a last vehicle that needed to be moved, and it was occupied by a man. He became quite upset with police and the employees who were on scene, and wanted to argue over what was considered Walmart property and what wasn't. The man eventually decided to move his vehicle from the Walmart property, however he was still very agitated.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2023
Baylor's Gragnano Named To National All-American Team
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/6/2023
State Attorney General Opposes "Biden Attack On Gas-Powered Vehicles"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
Aptive Environmental Employee Saves Family Dogs From Garage Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
18 People Killed Across Georgia In Independence Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Buckets Of Gravel And Rebar Stolen From Construction Site; Man Upset He Was Asked To Not Loiter On Walmart Property
  • 7/7/2023

A man told police that he has a property under construction on Harvey Lane. He said that his neighbors told him that a white male driving a white pick up (TN tag) drove by his property and took ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 5312 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

State Attorney General Opposes "Biden Attack On Gas-Powered Vehicles"
  • 7/6/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today joined 24 states in challenging new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on tailpipe emissions. He said, "This unlawful action ... more

Breaking News
Aptive Environmental Employee Saves Family Dogs From Garage Fire
  • 7/6/2023
18 People Killed Across Georgia In Independence Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes
  • 7/6/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 7/6/2023
Barefoot Pedestrian Was Kicked Out Of Car After Argument With Partner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/6/2023
House Fire On Lumpkin Street in Dalton Wednesday Morning
  • 7/6/2023
Opinion
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Another Gun Control Ban That Doesn't Work
  • 7/5/2023
Community Right Prevails In Wamp-Taylor Dispute
  • 7/5/2023
Short Term Rentals Are A Barrier To Affordable Housing - And Response (1)
  • 7/5/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Of The Fourth, Baseball And Fireworks
  • 7/3/2023
Randy Smith: A 13-Year-Old Phenom
Randy Smith: A 13-Year-Old Phenom
  • 7/5/2023
Lookouts Celebrate Independence Day With 8-3 Win At Trash Pandas
  • 7/5/2023
Chattanooga Athletics Make Two Hires
  • 7/5/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Battle Of Unbeaten's Saturday
  • 7/5/2023
Happenings
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
  • 7/5/2023
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
  • 7/6/2023
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
  • 7/5/2023
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Welcomes Return Of Mecum Auctions Oct. 13-14
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Welcomes Return Of Mecum Auctions Oct. 13-14
  • 7/5/2023
Entertainment
“The Afters” Nightfall After Party Series Begins Friday
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2023
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
  • 7/6/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
  • 7/6/2023
John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band Is Nightfall Headliner
  • 7/5/2023
Opinion
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Another Gun Control Ban That Doesn't Work
  • 7/5/2023
Dining
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Limbach Acquires ACME, Boosts Presence In Chattanooga
  • 7/6/2023
TVFCU Named Among Best Credit Unions In Tennessee By Forbes
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events July 10-14
  • 7/6/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Student Scene
Lee University's John Wykoff Composes Concert, Directs It In Normandy
  • 7/6/2023
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
  • 7/6/2023
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
  • 7/6/2023
Living Well
RMHC Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Promotion Of Tiffany Commons As Chief Operating Officer
  • 7/6/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Invests Millions In Local Nonprofits
  • 7/6/2023
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
  • 7/6/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Female Boater Dies At Boone Lake
  • 7/6/2023
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
  • 7/5/2023
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Travel
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
  • 7/6/2023
Chris Sands Is Speaker July 16 At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist
  • 7/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
  • 7/3/2023
Obituaries
Frank Pierce Hill, Jr.
Frank Pierce Hill, Jr.
  • 7/6/2023
Evelyn Dianne Webb Romine
Evelyn Dianne Webb Romine
  • 7/6/2023
Joyce Ann Solomon Halsey
Joyce Ann Solomon Halsey
  • 7/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Andrews, Connie Gail (Benton)
Andrews, Connie Gail (Benton)
  • 7/6/2023
Radcliffe, John Andrew (Athens)
  • 7/6/2023
Butler, Kimberly Lynn (Cleveland)
Butler, Kimberly Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 7/6/2023