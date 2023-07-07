Police Blotter: Buckets Of Gravel And Rebar Stolen From Construction Site; Man Upset He Was Asked To Not Loiter On Walmart Property

A man told police that he has a property under construction on Harvey Lane. He said that his neighbors told him that a white male driving a white pick up (TN tag) drove by his property and took two buckets of gravel and rebar. The man was able to verify the that those items were gone. He totaled the amount of material stolen to be $300.



* * *

A woman on Bellflower Circle told police her Medicare card was taken out of her mailbox. She said her neighbor told her they watched her step-mother pull-up and take the card out of the mailbox once the mail was delivered. There is no video footage of the incident and the woman did not witness it. While speaking with her, she appeared to be disoriented. She also gave police multiple names for her step-mother. The woman did not want a report, but instead requested police go find the card and bring it back. Police attempted to call the step-mother three times in attempt to gather more information, but she did not answer.

* * *

A vehicle involved in an auto theft was seen at S. Willow Street/E. Main Street. The vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed, causing a crash with two other vehicles. The vehicle was towed by A1 Towing. The suspects fled the scene. A Lookout Mt . detective responded to the scene and took possession of the victim's wallet. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. The owner was notified of the recovery and that the vehicle was totaled.

* * *

A resident of an apartment on Metro Park Lane told police a black male in a black Mitsubishi SUV arrived there demanding that a person (who was a suspect in a carjacking earlier in the day) give him his money back. The occupant of the residence said she told him the man that he was looking for was not there, and he responded by saying, "Well then you're gonna get it too," and left the scene.

* * *

A man on E. 37th Street told police he observed what appeared to be an SUV and a four-door sedan on his property in the area of his neighbor's trailer, possibly taking items. He said it was dark with little to no lighting in the area, so he wasn't sure if a theft had occurred or they were just merely trespassing.

* * *

A guest at the Intown Suites at 1914 Gunbarrel Road requested police respond to her hotel room to make sure it was safe for her to stay there. She said that she was hearing some noises and/or voices. The room was cleared. Nothing or no one was located.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street wanted police to give her boyfriend the keys to his vehicle, in order to prevent any potential disorder. Police retrieved the keys and delivered them to the boyfriend, who was also on scene, without incident. The boyfriend then vacated the location.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 5764 Hwy. 53 to help the loss prevention employees there have some people move along that were loitering in the parking lot inside their vehicles. Police spoke with some of the people, who moved along without issue. Police approached a last vehicle that needed to be moved, and it was occupied by a man. He became quite upset with police and the employees who were on scene, and wanted to argue over what was considered Walmart property and what wasn't. The man eventually decided to move his vehicle from the Walmart property, however he was still very agitated.