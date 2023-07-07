Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
5312 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL
200 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053439
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
1007 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
1120 NORTH HAWTHONE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUCKNER, ASHLEY MARIE
1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURROW, DYLAN LEE
117 LOU LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
BUSH, MILES JARBA
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
CARPENTER, JOHN MARK
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, CURTIS ORLANDO
7317 HAVEN HILL LANE UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLLISON, SETH ELIJAH
378 EAST VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEAN, ANDREW
790 HARP SWITCH CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL
1011 GADD RD UNIT 711 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS OPERATION OF BOAT/VESSEL/SKI
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
DURHAM, HEATHER L
2666 WARING ROAD DALTON, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG SCHEDULE 4
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 5 NARC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVANS, BRANDON DEKODA
552 COUNTY ROAD 157 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARRELL, BRITTNEY LEIGH
1319 SAN SHI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1,000
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT
20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
JOHNSON, DARIUS GAVIN
728 MARKET STREET APT 816 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JANES A
200 GILLESPIE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL POWDER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
JONES, DAVID MARIECE
517 WALKER STREET ATHENS,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONG, TYRELL LAMONT
HOMELESS HAMILTON,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, MAYRA
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
4617 LOCKSLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARSH, JAMEKRA GABRIEL
4005 BETTIS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101910
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
MCCALEB, QUINTIS
1416 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSDAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
OAKS, CHARLIE BAREY
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
OWENS, JACKLYNN MICHELLE
30752 TINKER DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBERTS, SETH
185 SIMS DR REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCHILLING, HENRY RICHARD
1809 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERMAN, JACQUELINE DENISE
1519 RYAN APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SLOAN, ANTHONY TRUMAN
1122 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
SPURLOCK, JONAS LITTLETON
523 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT O, 30742
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
THOMAS, VERONICA NICOLE
217 CREEKSTONE NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE
725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639007
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILD, WILLIAM EUGENE
1608 SE 6TH ST DEERFIELD BEACH, 33441
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
2415 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, DAVID BRANDON
1246 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ZELEKE, MELAKU ANDUALEM
9205 36TH AVE S SEATTLE, 981184805
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
