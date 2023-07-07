Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, July 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 
5312 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL 
200 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053439 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT 
1007 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE 
1120 NORTH HAWTHONE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BUCKNER, ASHLEY MARIE 
1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON 
2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURROW, DYLAN LEE 
117 LOU LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

BUSH, MILES JARBA 
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE 
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

CARPENTER, JOHN MARK 
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, CURTIS ORLANDO 
7317 HAVEN HILL LANE UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG 
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLLISON, SETH ELIJAH 
378 EAST VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEAN, ANDREW 
790 HARP SWITCH CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL 
1011 GADD RD UNIT 711 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS OPERATION OF BOAT/VESSEL/SKI
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION

DURHAM, HEATHER L 
2666 WARING ROAD DALTON, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG SCHEDULE 4
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 5 NARC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVANS, BRANDON DEKODA 
552 COUNTY ROAD 157 STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA 
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARRELL, BRITTNEY LEIGH 
1319 SAN SHI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1,000

HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT 
20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

JOHNSON, DARIUS GAVIN 
728 MARKET STREET APT 816 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JANES A 
200 GILLESPIE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL POWDER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

JONES, DAVID MARIECE 
517 WALKER STREET ATHENS, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY

LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE 
7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LONG, TYRELL LAMONT 
HOMELESS HAMILTON, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, MAYRA 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON 
4617 LOCKSLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MARSH, JAMEKRA GABRIEL 
4005 BETTIS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE 
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101910 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

MCCALEB, QUINTIS 
1416 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSDAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

OAKS, CHARLIE BAREY 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

OWENS, JACKLYNN MICHELLE 
30752 TINKER DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBERTS, SETH 
185 SIMS DR REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCHILLING, HENRY RICHARD 
1809 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERMAN, JACQUELINE DENISE 
1519 RYAN APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SLOAN, ANTHONY TRUMAN 
1122 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE 
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

SPURLOCK, JONAS LITTLETON 
523 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT O, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

THOMAS, VERONICA NICOLE 
217 CREEKSTONE NASHVILLE, 37214 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE 
725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON 
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639007 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILD, WILLIAM EUGENE 
1608 SE 6TH ST DEERFIELD BEACH, 33441 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON 
2415 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, DAVID BRANDON 
1246 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ZELEKE, MELAKU ANDUALEM 
9205 36TH AVE S SEATTLE, 981184805 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUCKNER, ASHLEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/02/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURROW, DYLAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
BUSH, MILES JARBA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
CARPENTER, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, CURTIS ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/30/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLLISON, SETH ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/06/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS OPERATION OF BOAT/VESSEL/SKI
  • BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
DURHAM, HEATHER L
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG SCHEDULE 4
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 5 NARC
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVANS, BRANDON DEKODA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
JOHNSON, JANES A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/17/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL POWDER
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JONES, DAVID MARIECE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY
LONG, TYRELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, MAYRA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARSH, JAMEKRA GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCALEB, QUINTIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSDAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
OWENS, JACKLYNN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/07/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBERTS, SETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCHILLING, HENRY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLOAN, ANTHONY TRUMAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THOMAS, VERONICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILD, WILLIAM EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 01/31/1952
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2023
Baylor's Gragnano Named To National All-American Team
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/6/2023
State Attorney General Opposes "Biden Attack On Gas-Powered Vehicles"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
Aptive Environmental Employee Saves Family Dogs From Garage Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
18 People Killed Across Georgia In Independence Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 7/6/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Buckets Of Gravel And Rebar Stolen From Construction Site; Man Upset He Was Asked To Not Loiter On Walmart Property
  • 7/7/2023

A man told police that he has a property under construction on Harvey Lane. He said that his neighbors told him that a white male driving a white pick up (TN tag) drove by his property and took ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 5312 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

State Attorney General Opposes "Biden Attack On Gas-Powered Vehicles"
  • 7/6/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today joined 24 states in challenging new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on tailpipe emissions. He said, "This unlawful action ... more

Breaking News
Aptive Environmental Employee Saves Family Dogs From Garage Fire
  • 7/6/2023
18 People Killed Across Georgia In Independence Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes
  • 7/6/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 7/6/2023
Barefoot Pedestrian Was Kicked Out Of Car After Argument With Partner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/6/2023
House Fire On Lumpkin Street in Dalton Wednesday Morning
  • 7/6/2023
Opinion
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Another Gun Control Ban That Doesn't Work
  • 7/5/2023
Community Right Prevails In Wamp-Taylor Dispute
  • 7/5/2023
Short Term Rentals Are A Barrier To Affordable Housing - And Response (1)
  • 7/5/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Of The Fourth, Baseball And Fireworks
  • 7/3/2023
Randy Smith: A 13-Year-Old Phenom
Randy Smith: A 13-Year-Old Phenom
  • 7/5/2023
Lookouts Celebrate Independence Day With 8-3 Win At Trash Pandas
  • 7/5/2023
Chattanooga Athletics Make Two Hires
  • 7/5/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Battle Of Unbeaten's Saturday
  • 7/5/2023
Happenings
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
  • 7/5/2023
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
  • 7/6/2023
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
  • 7/5/2023
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Welcomes Return Of Mecum Auctions Oct. 13-14
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Welcomes Return Of Mecum Auctions Oct. 13-14
  • 7/5/2023
Entertainment
“The Afters” Nightfall After Party Series Begins Friday
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2023
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
  • 7/6/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
  • 7/6/2023
John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band Is Nightfall Headliner
  • 7/5/2023
Opinion
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Another Gun Control Ban That Doesn't Work
  • 7/5/2023
Dining
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Limbach Acquires ACME, Boosts Presence In Chattanooga
  • 7/6/2023
TVFCU Named Among Best Credit Unions In Tennessee By Forbes
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events July 10-14
  • 7/6/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Student Scene
Lee University's John Wykoff Composes Concert, Directs It In Normandy
  • 7/6/2023
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
  • 7/6/2023
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
  • 7/6/2023
Living Well
RMHC Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Promotion Of Tiffany Commons As Chief Operating Officer
  • 7/6/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Invests Millions In Local Nonprofits
  • 7/6/2023
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
  • 7/6/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Female Boater Dies At Boone Lake
  • 7/6/2023
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
  • 7/5/2023
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Travel
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
  • 7/6/2023
Chris Sands Is Speaker July 16 At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist
  • 7/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
  • 7/3/2023
Obituaries
Frank Pierce Hill, Jr.
Frank Pierce Hill, Jr.
  • 7/6/2023
Evelyn Dianne Webb Romine
Evelyn Dianne Webb Romine
  • 7/6/2023
Joyce Ann Solomon Halsey
Joyce Ann Solomon Halsey
  • 7/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Andrews, Connie Gail (Benton)
Andrews, Connie Gail (Benton)
  • 7/6/2023
Radcliffe, John Andrew (Athens)
  • 7/6/2023
Butler, Kimberly Lynn (Cleveland)
Butler, Kimberly Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 7/6/2023