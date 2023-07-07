Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

5312 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE



BAINE, JEREMIAH MARCELL

200 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053439

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

1120 NORTH HAWTHONE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BUCKNER, ASHLEY MARIE

1210 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE



BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BURROW, DYLAN LEE

117 LOU LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



BUSH, MILES JARBA

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)



CARPENTER, JOHN MARK

8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, CURTIS ORLANDO

7317 HAVEN HILL LANE UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLLISON, SETH ELIJAH

378 EAST VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DEAN, ANDREW

790 HARP SWITCH CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DENNIS, TRAVIS JOEL

1011 GADD RD UNIT 711 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS OPERATION OF BOAT/VESSEL/SKI

BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION



DURHAM, HEATHER L

2666 WARING ROAD DALTON, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG SCHEDULE 4

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 5 NARC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



EVANS, BRANDON DEKODA

552 COUNTY ROAD 157 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA

3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HARRELL, BRITTNEY LEIGH

1319 SAN SHI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT UNDER $1,000



HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT

20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 307074773

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)



JOHNSON, DARIUS GAVIN

728 MARKET STREET APT 816 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



JOHNSON, JANES A

200 GILLESPIE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL PILLS)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL POWDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)JONES, DAVID MARIECE517 WALKER STREET ATHENS,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERYLEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEARLONG, TYRELL LAMONTHOMELESS HAMILTON,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ, MAYRAUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMALONE, GREGORY LEBRON4617 LOCKSLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMARSH, JAMEKRA GABRIEL4005 BETTIS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIMARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101910Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTMATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIMCCALEB, QUINTIS1416 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSDAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)OAKS, CHARLIE BAREY2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)OWENS, JACKLYNN MICHELLE30752 TINKER DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBERTS, SETH185 SIMS DR REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSCHILLING, HENRY RICHARD1809 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHERMAN, JACQUELINE DENISE1519 RYAN APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSLOAN, ANTHONY TRUMAN1122 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDSPURLOCK, JONAS LITTLETON523 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT O, 30742Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTHOMAS, VERONICA NICOLE217 CREEKSTONE NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, CHANDI MATTICE725 PYRON LN EAST RIDGE, 374122959Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SWELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639007Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILD, WILLIAM EUGENE1608 SE 6TH ST DEERFIELD BEACH, 33441Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEWILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON2415 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOD, DAVID BRANDON1246 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGZELEKE, MELAKU ANDUALEM9205 36TH AVE S SEATTLE, 981184805Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCOMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots: