Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz, Troop 82, and the Boy Scouts ofWolfsburg Germany).III. Special Presentation.IV. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City CouncilV. Ordinances – Final Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 5, Section 5-17,relative to the Beer Board term; filling vacancies; chairman and secretary.(Addedwith permission of Chair Dotley)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2023-0096 Jessica West (R-3 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4615Hixson Pike, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and Staff)b. 2023-0080 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 8434 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0080 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 8434 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2023-0081 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 8512 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0081 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 8512 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 ResidentialZone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0088 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8220 Apison Pike, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand Staff)2023-0088 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8220 Apison Pike, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zoneto UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 LeeHighway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone.(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)(Deferred from 05-06-2023, 05-23-2023 & 06-13-2023)2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zoneto UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 LeeHighway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone,subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)f. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone andC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)(Deferred from 05-06-2023, 05-23-2023 & 06-13-2023)2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone andC-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone,subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)g. 2023-0082 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 2155 and 2163 West Shepherd Road, from R-2 Residential Zoneto R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 6) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)h. 2023-0084 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 307 West42 nd Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand Staff)i. 2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zoneto UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressedproperty located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zoneto UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zoneto R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone. (Staff Version)2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zoneto UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressedproperty located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zoneto UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47 th Street, fromM-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47 th Street, fromM-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.(Staff Version)2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47 th Street, fromM-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2023-0073 Wise Construction and Development (U-RA-3 Urban ResidentialAttached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 811, 817, and an unaddressed property in the 800 block ofPalmetto Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-RM-3 UrbanResidential Multi-Unit Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0073 Wise Construction and Development (U-RA-3 Urban ResidentialAttached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 811, 817, and an unaddressed property in the 800 block ofPalmetto Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-RM-3 UrbanResidential Multi-Unit Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2023-0094 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as torezone property located at 1812 South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zoneto O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0094 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as torezone property located at 1812 South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zoneto O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2023-0095 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the1700 block of South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0095 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of SouthHawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commissionand Staff)o. 2023-0078 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone toR-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2404 ElmendorfStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)p. 2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of ObeyStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission)2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone toR-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73 ShallowfordRoad and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey Street, from R-1Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone for the R-1Residential Zoned areas of Parcels 146L-G-009 through 011. (Staff Version)2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of ObeyStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone. (Applicant Version)q. 2023-0086 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 2706 Dodds Avenue, 2767 East 28 th Street, and an unaddressedparcel in the 2700 block of East 28 th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended forapproval by Planning Commission and Staff)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the reappointment of Ray Adkins to the Sports AuthorityBoard for District 1, with a term beginning on July 12, 2023, and ending on July 11,2029. (District 1)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement toExercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially theform attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term ofthree (3) months, through October 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement toExercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially theform attached, to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space at 1715 E.Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for an additional term of three(3) months, through October 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)LEGALd. A resolution authorizing Mayor Tim Kelly to execute an Agreement on theEstablishment of Partnership Relations between the City of Trostyanets (Ukraine) andthe City of Chattanooga (USA) on economic, scientific, technical, andcultural-humanitarian cooperation to promote the principles of equality, mutualbenefit and respect, seeking to strengthen direct contacts between business entities,intending to develop long-term economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and touristcooperation.PLANNINGe. Arjun Patel and Rushi Patel (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving anew Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store located at 9207 LeeHighway. (District 6)PUBLIC WORKSf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Kenneth Martin, Jr. as a special policeofficer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Department of Public Works, LandDevelopment Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of CodeEnforcement Inspector 1, subject to certain conditions.g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Sean Mayfield as a special police officer(unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Department of Public Works, LandDevelopment Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of CodeEnforcement Inspector 1, subject to certain conditions.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company relative to Contract No.T-23-004-201 for construction services associated with Fiscal Year 2024-2025 citywide resurfacing, in the amount of $20,168,626.41, with a contingency amount of$2,016,862.64, for a total amount of $22,185,489.05, subject to appropriation offunds.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance - ODL, LLC d/b/a Ooltewah Discount Liquor, 9207Lee Hwy., Ooltewah, TN. (District 6)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.