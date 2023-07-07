Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, July 7, 2023
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz, Troop 82, and the Boy Scouts of
Wolfsburg Germany).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading :

LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 5, Section 5-17,
relative to the Beer Board term; filling vacancies; chairman and secretary.
(Added
with permission of Chair Dotley)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading :

PLANNING

a. 2023-0096 Jessica West (R-3 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4615
Hixson Pike, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Staff)

b. 2023-0080 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 8434 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential
Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended
for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2023-0080 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 8434 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential
Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. 2023-0081 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 8512 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential
Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended
for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2023-0081 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 8512 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential
Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)

d. 2023-0088 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8220 Apison Pike, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and Staff)

2023-0088 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8220 Apison Pike, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

e. 2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone
to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee
Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone.
(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
(Deferred from 05-06-2023, 05-23-2023 & 06-13-2023)

2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone
to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee
Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)

f. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.
(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
(Deferred from 05-06-2023, 05-23-2023 & 06-13-2023)

2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and
C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)

g. 2023-0082 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 2155 and 2163 West Shepherd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 6) (Recommended
for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

h. 2023-0084 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 307 West
42 nd Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and Staff)

i. 2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone
to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed
property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone
to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone
to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the
2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone. (Staff Version)

2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone
to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed
property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone
to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

j. 2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47 th Street, from
M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47 th Street, from
M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(Staff Version)

2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47 th Street, from
M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)

k. 2023-0073 Wise Construction and Development (U-RA-3 Urban Residential
Attached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 811, 817, and an unaddressed property in the 800 block of
Palmetto Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban
Residential Multi-Unit Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2023-0073 Wise Construction and Development (U-RA-3 Urban Residential
Attached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 811, 817, and an unaddressed property in the 800 block of
Palmetto Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban
Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (Applicant Version)

l. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the
1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the
1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

m. 2023-0094 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone property located at 1812 South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone
to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2023-0094 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone property located at 1812 South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone
to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)

n. 2023-0095 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the
1700 block of South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2023-0095 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of South
Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission
and Staff)

o. 2023-0078 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2404 Elmendorf
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

p. 2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73
Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission)

2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to
R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73 Shallowford
Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey Street, from R-1
Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone for the R-1
Residential Zoned areas of Parcels 146L-G-009 through 011. (Staff Version)

2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73
Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

q. 2023-0086 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 2706 Dodds Avenue, 2767 East 28 th Street, and an unaddressed
parcel in the 2700 block of East 28 th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for
approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

VII. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the reappointment of Ray Adkins to the Sports Authority
Board for District 1, with a term beginning on July 12, 2023, and ending on July 11,
2029. (District 1)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the
form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815
E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of
three (3) months, through October 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District
8)

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the
form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space at 1715 E.
Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for an additional term of three
(3) months, through October 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)

LEGAL

d. A resolution authorizing Mayor Tim Kelly to execute an Agreement on the
Establishment of Partnership Relations between the City of Trostyanets (Ukraine) and
the City of Chattanooga (USA) on economic, scientific, technical, and
cultural-humanitarian cooperation to promote the principles of equality, mutual
benefit and respect, seeking to strengthen direct contacts between business entities,
intending to develop long-term economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and tourist
cooperation.

PLANNING

e. Arjun Patel and Rushi Patel (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
new Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store located at 9207 Lee
Highway. (District 6)

PUBLIC WORKS

f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Kenneth Martin, Jr. as a special police
officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Department of Public Works, Land
Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Code
Enforcement Inspector 1, subject to certain conditions.

g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Sean Mayfield as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Department of Public Works, Land
Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Code
Enforcement Inspector 1, subject to certain conditions.

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company relative to Contract No.
T-23-004-201 for construction services associated with Fiscal Year 2024-2025 city
wide resurfacing, in the amount of $20,168,626.41, with a contingency amount of
$2,016,862.64, for a total amount of $22,185,489.05, subject to appropriation of
funds.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):
? Certificate of Compliance - ODL, LLC d/b/a Ooltewah Discount Liquor, 9207
Lee Hwy., Ooltewah, TN. (District 6)

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment. 
