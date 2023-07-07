Latest Headlines

Someone Messing With Person's Sugar, Tainting Food - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, July 7, 2023
A resident in the College Park apartments reported that persons unknown were sneaking things into their sugar and food items and that it was making everything taste different than normal.

Police were requested to check the well-being of a seven-year-old child in the 10600 block of Apison Pike. The child was safe and in good health. 

A business alarm was activated at Premier Tire and Auto Service in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Employees were opening the business for the day.
Everything checked out ok. 

A mail carrier reported an audible fire alarm at a residence they were delivering mail to in the 9600 block of Wiltshire Drive. Everything checked out ok. 

Officers assisted an owner in the 10200 block of Woodmont Road wrangle a moody bull that had gotten out of the pasture and was wandering through the neighborhood.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license. The driver and a passenger were also charged with felony possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. 

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving with a suspended license. 

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving with a revoked license. 

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested at their home in the 5400 block of Sherry Lane for theft. The fugitive was booked and released on bond. 

A night shift officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked in the gravel lot across the street from Zips Car Wash in the 9000 block of Jac Cate Road. The driver was found to be a car wash employee. Everything checked out ok. 

A traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 9000 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license.
