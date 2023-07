As part of the switch by Erlanger Hospital to a non-profit corporation, over $381 million in property has been transferred.

Total hospital property going from the old Chattanooga-Hamilton County Hospital Authority to the new Erlanger Health was listed as $381,076,140.

The various parcels are spelled out in a deed recorded at the Hamilton County Register's Office.

The complex process of the longtime public hospital to a non-profit was completed recently.