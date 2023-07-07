GoFundMe Account Started For Father Seriously Hurt In Fireworks Accident

Gregg McGraw almost lost his life due to a firework mortar. The projectile caused major damage, including tearing his transverse colon in half and burns to his liver.

Mr. McGraw is in the ICU at Erlanger Baronness. His son has started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.



"Gregg is a father, a stepfather, a son, a husband, a beloved friend and a member of the church — but most importantly, he is a fighter. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," said Austin McGraw.



To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/byc/gregg-mcgraw-hospital-recovery-fund.





