Police were notified at 3:49 a.m. on Friday that a child was wandering around 4th Avenue.



The responding officer found a 2-year-old child and attempted to locate the child's home address and family. While doing so, the child's mother came outside to identify her.

The mother explained the child woke up during the night and used a toy to get out of the home.



The child was reunited with her family.



No charges have been filed.