Search Warrant Recovers Over $870,000 In Narcotics, 12 Firearms, $10,000 Cash And A Car

Joshua Mills

Over $870,250 of narcotics, multiple firearms, over $10,000 in cash and an Audi S5 were confiscated when police served a search warrant on Joshua Mills on West Ridge Trail Road on Thursday.Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the HCSO SWAT Team and Patrol Services, served a search warrant at 9740 West Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy on Thursday.Mills attempted to flee on foot and was caught after a brief foot pursuit.During the subsequent search of the residence, detectives located the following:• Approximately 10.2 pounds of methamphetamine;• 8.2 pounds of Fentanyl;• two pounds of marijuana;• 18 marijuana plants;• drug paraphernalia;• 12 firearms (three verified as stolen);• $10,321.00 in U.S. currency; and a• 2010 Audi S5.The currency, as well as a 2010 Audi S5, were seized in accordance with state law. The street value of the narcotics is approximately $870,250.Mills is also a previously convicted felon, which prohibits him from having a firearm. Mills also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.“In 2022, our nation saw the highest record of drug related deaths with over 109,000 people. Here locally, we saw 1,280 overdoes, which included 148 deaths across our county. Each day, your sheriff’s office is committed to eradicating dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and Fentanyl from our streets, which is indiscriminately killing our citizens. I want this drug seizure to be a clear message from me to those who sell this poison in our community - the next knock on your door may not be your customer, it very well could be my Narcotics detectives or SWAT Team serving a warrant for your arrest,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.Mills was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges:• drugs for resale (times four);• possession of drug paraphernalia - felony;• possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony;• unlawful possession of a weapon;• theft of property (times three);• tampering with or fabricating evidence;• evading arrest; and• resisting stop, halt, frisk or arrest.Mills was also booked on the following outstanding warrant of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.Additional charges are pending further investigation. State charges have been filed and the HCSO will be discussing the case with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for potential federal prosecution.