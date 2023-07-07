Man Flees Police With Passenger And Child In His Vehicle; Several Crashes Result In Injuries To Officers And A Pedestrian

A man being served a warrant led police in car chase resulting in two crashes and several injuries.East Ridge Police Officers responded to the 5500 block of Ringgold Road on Friday around 9:40 a.m. to locate a man with multiple warrants. The man attempted to evade capture and drove toward officers, while striking a police vehicle. Officers pursued the man onto I-75 to Shallowford Road and onto Gunbarrel Road.The man crashed around the 2000 block of Gunbarrel Road and attempted to escape on foot from the disabled vehicle.He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.During the pursuit, an East Ridge Police vehicle occupied by a field training officer and a probationary officer was struck in the side by a turning vehicle. The police vehicle lost control, drove up onto a sidewalk and grazed a pedestrian.The two officers and the pedestrian were transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department are working the crashes, including the one involving an ERPD vehicle, that occurred within their corporate limits.The man was arrested for outstanding warrants and a multitude of additional charges. A female passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrants. Officers located a small child in the man’s vehicle at the termination of the pursuit. The child appeared to be uninjured, but was transported by EMS as a precaution.