Clean Up Continues After Storm Damage At National Cemetery

Clean up continues after recent storms uprooted several trees at the Chattanooga VA – National Cemetery.

Officials said they did not know how long it would take to remove the large tree near the Holtzclaw entrance and replace over 75 damaged gravestones.

The section off the main road is roped off and the public is asked to stay away from the large fallen tree estimated at several hundred years old.

Officials said no one was injured.