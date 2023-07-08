Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABREGO, OLGA
1111 EAST 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ALLBRITTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRENTLEY
53 HOGANS MILL COURT JEFFERSON, 30549
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASHLEY, LISA M
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE BUILDING A APT.101 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BASS, CHARLES TERRA
6770 BUFFINGTON RD.
UNION CITY, 30291
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
1033 GRAVES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
CHISM, DESIREE A
3400 JENKINS RD #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRAUGHON, KRISDEN LOUISE
1306 WEST END AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAWCETT, EMILY MABEE
959 COUNTY RD 20 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
292 HYATTE RD SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOINS, JIMMY LEE
601 JAMES ST SIGNAL MTN, 37401
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GRABOWSKI, TREVOR WILLIAM
516 B WEST BALDWIN ST ROCKWOOD, 37865
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
3831 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON
2920 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
KEETON, MICHAEL PHILLIP
72 PINTO LANE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
LAYMAN, JAMES A
959 COUNTY RD 20 CALHOUN, 30379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE
712 S. LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
82 MARK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MELVIN, DANIELLE SHARIE
2603 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORRIS, KEVIN JAMEL
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARRISH, JASON RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
PRICE, CLEVELAND VAN
1901 MCBREIN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, JIMMY HOWARD
670 CARROLL DR RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
82 ANTLER RIDGE RD GRACEFUL, 37338
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SHIRLEY, JAMES R
7002 SPORTMANS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
3641 FAITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
825 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPAIS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211216
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT UNDER 1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES
953 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABREGO, OLGA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ALLBRITTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ASHLEY, LISA M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DRAUGHON, KRISDEN LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/15/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
|