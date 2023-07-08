Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, July 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABREGO, OLGA 
1111 EAST 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ALLBRITTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRENTLEY 
53 HOGANS MILL COURT JEFFERSON, 30549 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASHLEY, LISA M 
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE BUILDING A APT.101 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BASS, CHARLES TERRA 
6770 BUFFINGTON RD.

UNION CITY, 30291 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL 
1033 GRAVES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CHISM, DESIREE A 
3400 JENKINS RD #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRAUGHON, KRISDEN LOUISE 
1306 WEST END AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAWCETT, EMILY MABEE 
959 COUNTY RD 20 CALHOUN, 37309 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD 
292 HYATTE RD SODDY DIASY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOINS, JIMMY LEE 
601 JAMES ST SIGNAL MTN, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GRABOWSKI, TREVOR WILLIAM 
516 B WEST BALDWIN ST ROCKWOOD, 37865 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE 
3831 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JOHNSON, IRVING DILMON 
2920 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

KEETON, MICHAEL PHILLIP 
72 PINTO LANE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

LAYMAN, JAMES A 
959 COUNTY RD 20 CALHOUN, 30379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE 
712 S. LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN 
82 MARK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MELVIN, DANIELLE SHARIE 
2603 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT 
1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORRIS, KEVIN JAMEL 
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARRISH, JASON RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI

PRICE, CLEVELAND VAN 
1901 MCBREIN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, JIMMY HOWARD 
670 CARROLL DR RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA 
82 ANTLER RIDGE RD GRACEFUL, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SHIRLEY, JAMES R 
7002 SPORTMANS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER 
3641 FAITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK 
825 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPAIS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR

THRASH, ZONA MARIE 
7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211216 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT UNDER 1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES 
953 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ABREGO, OLGA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ALLBRITTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASHLEY, LISA M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRAUGHON, KRISDEN LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIBBS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/15/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2023
UTC Volleyball Announces 2023 Indoor Schedule
  • Sports
  • 7/7/2023
Clean Up Continues After Storm Damage At National Cemetery
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2023
Ooltewah Leads Stuart Heights In City Meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/7/2023
Waterslide Back Open After 5-Year-Old Boy Falls 20 Feet At Lake Winnie
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2023
Board Of Regents To Meet July 13 To Consider Criteria For Next Cleveland State President
  • Breaking News
  • 7/7/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Disturbing Customers At Mapco Asked To Leave; Woman Refuses To Exit Her Vehicle Tow Truck Was Repossessing
  • 7/9/2023

The clerk at the Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police a man was yelling at and jumping in front of cars in the parking lot. Police spoke with the man and told him to stop and that he is not welcome ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/8/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABREGO, OLGA 1111 EAST 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS ... more

Waterslide Back Open After 5-Year-Old Boy Falls 20 Feet At Lake Winnie
  • 7/7/2023

The Twist N Shout waterslide at Lake Winnepeusakah has reopened after a state inspection. The inspection was made after a five-year-old boy fell some 20 feet off the slide on July 4. The ... more

Breaking News
Board Of Regents To Meet July 13 To Consider Criteria For Next Cleveland State President
  • 7/7/2023
City And Branch Technology Launch 3D-Printed Shelters Pilot For People Experiencing Homelessness
City And Branch Technology Launch 3D-Printed Shelters Pilot For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 7/7/2023
Police Blotter: Buckets Of Gravel And Rebar Stolen From Construction Site; Man Upset He Was Asked To Not Loiter On Walmart Property
  • 7/7/2023
2-Year-Old Found Wandering 4th Avenue Around 4 A.M. Friday
  • 7/7/2023
GoFundMe Account Started For Father Seriously Hurt In Fireworks Accident
GoFundMe Account Started For Father Seriously Hurt In Fireworks Accident
  • 7/7/2023
Opinion
Profile Of Valor: MSGT Ray Duke
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Another Gun Control Ban That Doesn't Work
  • 7/5/2023
Sports
Lookouts Set Minor League Records With 29-3 Win
  • 7/7/2023
Wiedmer: Of The Fourth, Baseball And Fireworks
  • 7/3/2023
Randy Smith: Pro Softball In Chattanooga? Maybe
Randy Smith: Pro Softball In Chattanooga? Maybe
  • 7/7/2023
UTC Volleyball Announces 2023 Indoor Schedule
  • 7/7/2023
UTC's Engle Starts New Summer Golf Event
  • 7/7/2023
Happenings
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
  • 7/5/2023
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
  • 7/6/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 7/7/2023
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
  • 7/5/2023
Entertainment
“The Afters” Nightfall After Party Series Begins Friday
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2023
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
  • 7/6/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
  • 7/6/2023
John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band Is Nightfall Headliner
  • 7/5/2023
Opinion
Profile Of Valor: MSGT Ray Duke
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Dining
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Limbach Acquires ACME, Boosts Presence In Chattanooga
  • 7/6/2023
TVFCU Named Among Best Credit Unions In Tennessee By Forbes
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events July 10-14
  • 7/6/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Student Scene
Lee University's John Wykoff Composes Concert, Directs It In Normandy
  • 7/6/2023
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
  • 7/6/2023
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
  • 7/6/2023
Living Well
RMHC Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Promotion Of Tiffany Commons As Chief Operating Officer
  • 7/6/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Invests Millions In Local Nonprofits
  • 7/6/2023
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
  • 7/6/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Female Boater Who Died At Boone Lake Is Identified
  • 7/6/2023
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
  • 7/5/2023
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Travel
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
  • 7/6/2023
Chris Sands Is Speaker July 16 At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist
  • 7/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
  • 7/3/2023
Obituaries
James Jonathan "JJ" Seay, III
James Jonathan "JJ" Seay, III
  • 7/7/2023
Bryan Lasater
  • 7/7/2023
Debra Lynn Shull
Debra Lynn Shull
  • 7/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Hammontree, Christopher Chance (Tunnel Hill)
Hammontree, Christopher Chance (Tunnel Hill)
  • 7/7/2023
Stanley, Grace (Dalton)
Stanley, Grace (Dalton)
  • 7/7/2023
Holsomback, Sammie "Scott" (Dalton)
Holsomback, Sammie "Scott" (Dalton)
  • 7/7/2023