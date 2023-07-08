Federal Appeals Court Grants Stay Of Injunction In Youth Gender Change Medical Procedures Case

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday night granted Tennessee’s emergency motion for a stay of the preliminary injunction in L.W. v. Skrmetti - a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Tennessee Legislature's bill barring youth gender change medical procedures in the state.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said, “The case is far from over, but this is a big win. The Court of Appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced, and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case.”

AG Skrmetti earlier filed a motion for an emergency stay with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in response to the temporary partial injunction imposed by the district court in the case.

He noted that "With bipartisan support, the General Assembly and Governor Bill Lee enacted a law to protect children from the irreparable harms of medical procedures used to treat gender dysphoria. Just three days before the law was to go into effect, a federal district court in Tennessee mostly blocked the law.

“Until the American medical establishment catches up with the rest of the world on this issue, we will continue to defend the General Assembly’s authority to protect children from these irreversible harms.”

His legal brief in the case said, “Tennessee should not have to wait while hundreds, if not thousands, of children are set upon the path to sterilization. Nor should it take months of briefing to see how wrong the district court’s decision is. Each day this injunction persists, Tennessee’s children, and thus Tennessee, will suffer irreparable harm. The Court should enter a stay.”

Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier announced that they were pausing "gender-affirming surgeries" for minors in order to review their practices.