Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car On E. 11th Street

A woman died Saturday morning after being hit by a car on E. 11th Street.
It happened around 11 a.m. near the Chatt Foundation (Community Kitchen).
She was taken to the hospital and died there.
A woman called police from the Starbucks at 5238 153 Hwy. to report that when she received her coffee order, the lid on the coffee cup was not secure, causing the coffee to spill in her rental
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
117 SANTEELAH ST APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Chattanooga Police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the 5900 block of Highway 58 on Saturday night.
Police responded to the scene at 9:41 p.m. and located a woman suffering from