Police Blotter: Man Disturbing Customers At Mapco Asked To Leave; Woman Refuses To Exit Her Vehicle Tow Truck Was Repossessing

  Sunday, July 9, 2023

The clerk at the Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police a man was yelling at and jumping in front of cars in the parking lot. Police spoke with the man and told him to stop and that he is not welcome at the Mapco for the rest of the day.

* * *

A man on Talley Road who had called police about a disorder told them when they arrived that his wife was gone and that he no longer wished to make a report. Police checked around the house to make sure everything was okay and then vacated the premises.

* * *

A woman on 2nd Avenue told police that at sometime, someone used her EBT card to charge $289. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A man told police that he was told two of his laundry carts (belonging to his business) were at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. The man arrived at the motel and checked the laundry room, where his carts were discovered. Management said the carts were not ordered by them and returned them to the man.

* * *

An employee of United Rental told police he went to the Riverfront parking, 190 Riverfront Pkwy., to retrieve a Polaris UTV someone had rented, to find it had been stolen. He tracked the UTV to an address on Old Ringgold Road. Police responded to the address on Old Ringgold Road, where the man had located the UTV. He told police a company in Rochester Hills, Mi. had rented the UTV for Riverbend and had notified United Rentals to retrieve the UTV. The man is not sure when the UTV was stolen, but said it was within the last 24-48 hours. No suspect information was available.

* * *

A woman told police that while parked at Hamilton Place between noon-6 p.m., her 2019 Nissan Altima was damaged on the rear bumper. It is unknown how the damage occurred.

* * *

A man told police he left his truck parked in a lot somewhere around 1400 Market St. and believes it might have been a Republic Parking lot. He left his vehicle parked there around 7 p.m. while he attended the Riverbend festival and he discovered damage on it when he got back to it around three or four hours later. The damage was on the front bumper. There have been no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Shallowford Road. Police found a woman in her vehicle while it was already hooked up to an ACE Company tow truck for repossession. It was reported that the woman did not get into her vehicle until after the tow truck had already hooked up to the vehicle. Police informed her that she must exit the vehicle and file a complaint with the company to which she is making payments on the vehicle, as well as ACE tow company. Police observed the Order of Repossession. The driver of the ACE tow truck left with the woman and is towing it to their lot on Rossville Boulevard.

